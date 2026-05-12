Activist Hewson Purchased Montebello House Permission Battle After Rejection Reversal

Activist Ali Hewson and other Killiney residents may face a fresh planning battle over a bid to construct an scheme on the grounds of Montebello House after plans were invalidated and re-lodged.

Activist Ali Hewson and other Killiney residents may face a fresh planning battle over a bid to construct an scheme on the grounds of Montebello House .

Plans were lodged with Dun Laoghaire Rathdown Council on Monday but were invalidated by the council on a technical point and are expected to be re-lodged in the coming days. Irish creche group sale and Diageo's frothy Kildare investment. The planning body said the scheme “would represent underdevelopment of an accessible site with convenient access to frequent public transport services via Killiney DART Station and facilities in the nearby neighbourhood centre”.

The ACP decision upheld a refusal issued by Dun Laoghaire Rathdown County Council in April 2025 after Ali Hewson and choreographer Morleigh Steinberg (the wives of U2 band members, Bono and The Edge) lodged objections. The decision left the door open for Covelo to seek planning for a much larger development on the site.

In a planning report lodged with the new scheme proposal, planning consultant for Covelo, Kevin Hughes, said that it “provides an appropriate density of development, in line with the density range guided by national policy, thus directly addressing the refusal reason raised by both the Planning Authority and the Commission in respect of the recent application on this site”. The scheme is designed by PCOT Architects and a design statement lodged with the application said that the design goal “is to create a high-quality residential development that incorporates sustainable design to ensure the development can be delivered in a manner that protects local neighbourhood and at the same time contribute positively to the local context”.

In her objection to Covelo's previous scheme, Hewson said: “We feel that this development, by introducing modern housing in such proximity to Montebello House, would significantly alter the character of its setting, thereby contravening these guidelines





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Killiney Dublin Ali Hewson Montebello House Underevelopment Frequent Public Transport Services Sought Permission PCOT Architects Sustainable Design Protests

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