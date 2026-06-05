Actor Anthony Head Passes Away at 72

British actor Anthony Head, best known for his roles in Buffy The Vampire Slayer and Ted Lasso, has passed away at the age of 72. His daughters, Emily and Daisy, announced his death in a statement, saying he died peacefully of complications due to pneumonia. Head was a beloved figure in the entertainment industry, with a career spanning several decades and numerous iconic roles. He will be deeply missed by friends, colleagues, and fans alike.

Anthony Head 's daughters Emily and Daisy said it is with heavy hearts that they announced the death of their extraordinary father Actor Anthony Head best known for his roles in Buffy The Vampire Slayer and Ted Lasso has passed away at the age of 72 his daughters confirmed in a statement The British star was most widely recognised for his portrayal of librarian Rupert Giles in the cult American supernatural television series starring Sarah Michelle Gellar which aired from 1997 to 2003 A statement from his daughters actresses Emily and Daisy Head released to the Press Association read It is with heavy hearts that we announce the death of our extraordinary father Anthony Head He passed away peacefully of complications due to pneumonia surrounded by his family It has been and forever will be an honour and a privilege to be his daughters and to have witnessed firsthand the impact both he and his work have had on so many We know how dearly he will be missed by friends colleagues and fans of the shows he was in - he loved his job very much and he always considered himself incredibly lucky to have been able to work alongside such exceptionally talented people in such wonderful productions across a career that spanned several decades Our grief is far greater than the hole he has left behind but we know his legacy will live on in the shows he was a part of and in the audiences that love them How lucky we are to know we are able to watch him doing what he loved even when he is no longer with us We kindly ask that our privacy is respected at this difficult time Most recently Head portrayed former Richmond FC owner Rupert Mannion the ex-husband of Hannah Waddingham's character Rebecca in football comedy Ted Lasso Among his other memorable roles were the Prime Minister in Little Britain and Uther Pendragon in Merlin the father of Prince Arthur Recognised for his distinctive baritone voice Head initially shot to prominence in the UK during the 1980s through the Nescafe Gold Blend television advertisements He was one half of the Gold Blend couple alongside Sharon Maughan who embarked on a slow-burning romance over a cup of coffee The adverts which aired from 1987 to 1993 remain one of the most recognisable examples of serialised advertising Head's role in Buffy propelled him to stardom in the United States though he departed the regular cast during the show's sixth season appearing only as a guest star until the series wrapped up He also featured in Motherland Manchild Silent Witness Spooks Doctor Who and My Family as well as the film Repo The Genetic Opera In July 2018 he joined the cast of BBC Radio 4's long-running drama The Archers taking on the role of Robin Fairbrother He was also a singer performing in the West End and recording music including the album of the Buffy the Vampire Slayer musical episode along with solo projects Fisher served as an ambassador for Battersea Dogs And Cats Home and patron of Holly Hedge Animal Sanctuary Their daughters Emily and Daisy are both actresses Emily is most recognised for portraying Carli D'Amato in E4 sitcom The Inbetweeners while Daisy has featured in television programmes such as Harlots Shadow And Bone and The Gray House His brother Murray Head is likewise an actor most recognised for his performance in the Oscar-nominated 1971 film Sunday Bloody Sunday and for performing the 1984 single One Night In Bangkok from the musical Ches.

Anthony Head's daughters Emily and Daisy said it is with heavy hearts that they announced the death of their extraordinary father Actor Anthony Head best known for his roles in Buffy The Vampire Slayer and Ted Lasso has passed away at the age of 72 his daughters confirmed in a statement The British star was most widely recognised for his portrayal of librarian Rupert Giles in the cult American supernatural television series starring Sarah Michelle Gellar which aired from 1997 to 2003 A statement from his daughters actresses Emily and Daisy Head released to the Press Association read It is with heavy hearts that we announce the death of our extraordinary father Anthony Head He passed away peacefully of complications due to pneumonia surrounded by his family It has been and forever will be an honour and a privilege to be his daughters and to have witnessed firsthand the impact both he and his work have had on so many We know how dearly he will be missed by friends colleagues and fans of the shows he was in - he loved his job very much and he always considered himself incredibly lucky to have been able to work alongside such exceptionally talented people in such wonderful productions across a career that spanned several decades Our grief is far greater than the hole he has left behind but we know his legacy will live on in the shows he was a part of and in the audiences that love them How lucky we are to know we are able to watch him doing what he loved even when he is no longer with us We kindly ask that our privacy is respected at this difficult time Most recently Head portrayed former Richmond FC owner Rupert Mannion the ex-husband of Hannah Waddingham's character Rebecca in football comedy Ted Lasso Among his other memorable roles were the Prime Minister in Little Britain and Uther Pendragon in Merlin the father of Prince Arthur Recognised for his distinctive baritone voice Head initially shot to prominence in the UK during the 1980s through the Nescafe Gold Blend television advertisements He was one half of the Gold Blend couple alongside Sharon Maughan who embarked on a slow-burning romance over a cup of coffee The adverts which aired from 1987 to 1993 remain one of the most recognisable examples of serialised advertising Head's role in Buffy propelled him to stardom in the United States though he departed the regular cast during the show's sixth season appearing only as a guest star until the series wrapped up He also featured in Motherland Manchild Silent Witness Spooks Doctor Who and My Family as well as the film Repo The Genetic Opera In July 2018 he joined the cast of BBC Radio 4's long-running drama The Archers taking on the role of Robin Fairbrother He was also a singer performing in the West End and recording music including the album of the Buffy the Vampire Slayer musical episode along with solo projects Fisher served as an ambassador for Battersea Dogs And Cats Home and patron of Holly Hedge Animal Sanctuary Their daughters Emily and Daisy are both actresses Emily is most recognised for portraying Carli D'Amato in E4 sitcom The Inbetweeners while Daisy has featured in television programmes such as Harlots Shadow And Bone and The Gray House His brother Murray Head is likewise an actor most recognised for his performance in the Oscar-nominated 1971 film Sunday Bloody Sunday and for performing the 1984 single One Night In Bangkok from the musical Ches





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Anthony Head Buffy The Vampire Slayer Ted Lasso Actor Death Pneumonia

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