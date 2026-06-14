Actor Peter Heppelthwaite, Star of EastEnders and The Green Green Grass, Dies at 59

Peter Heppelthwaite, known for his roles in EastEnders and the Only Fools and Horses spin-off The Green Green Grass, has passed away at age 59. His family and agents announced the news, praising his talent, generosity, and impact on those around him.

The family of an actor known for roles in an Only Fools and Horses spin-off and a popular British soap has announced his passing. Peter Heppelthwaite , 59, who was born in London, was best recognized for his work on the BBC soap opera EastEnders and The Green Green Grass , a spin-off from the beloved comedy Only Fools and Horses.

His agents at Apollo Artist Management shared the news via social media, confirming that he passed away yesterday, though the cause of death remains unconfirmed. In their statement, they expressed profound grief, describing Peter as a wonderfully gifted actor, director, teacher, and mentor whose warmth and generosity extended far beyond his professional work. They highlighted his ability to bring humour and heart to every project and his rare talent for making people feel seen and supported.

The statement emphasized that his impact was much broader than his list of credits across television, theatre, and film. The agency conveyed its pride in having represented him and extended condolences to his family, friends, students, colleagues, and all who loved him, signing off with a heartfelt tribute urging him to rest peacefully.

Peter's daughter, Georgia Hewer-Heppelthwaite, also shared an emotional tribute, noting that after a fierce battle, her father passed away peacefully while holding the hands of his loved ones. She described him as a man who never gave up, loved deeply, and lived life to the fullest. In her message, she asked friends to share stories and memories that could bring smiles rather than condolences, expressing the family's shock andrequest for understanding if they are too overwhelmed to respond.

A close friend of Peter's offered a personal account, recalling how they met in 2017 when Peter gave them a lead role in a production of Our House. The friend detailed how Peter became a mentor, teaching life lessons on topics ranging from taxes to personal conduct and even fashion advice. They emphasized that Peter took them under his wing and remained a steadfast friend, describing him as a best mate who will be deeply missed.

Peter's career began after his graduation from the Webber Douglas Academy of Dramatic Art in 1999, with his first television role in Two Point Four Children. He went on to secure several TV appearances, including the part of Linal in the BBC's EastEnders during the 1990s.

However, it was his portrayal of Jed in The Green Green Grass, where he starred alongside Sue Holderness and John Challis for 30 episodes, that made him a household name. This spin-off, derived from Only Fools and Horses, cemented his place in British television history and showcased his comedic talent to a wide audience. Throughout his career, Peter balanced acting with directing and teaching, leaving a lasting impression on colleagues and students alike.

His legacy is defined not only by his on-screen performances but also by the mentorship and kindness he extended to many in the industry and beyond





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Peter Heppelthwaite Eastenders The Green Green Grass Only Fools And Horses Actor Death

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Peter Heppelthwaite, a London-born actor, passed away after a long battle. He was known for his roles in Only Fools and Horses spin-off The Green Green Grass and British soap.Peter Heppelthwaite, a London-born actor, passed away after a long battle. He was known for his roles in Only Fools and Horses spin-off The Green Green Grass and British soap. His daughter, Georgia Hewer-Heppelthwaite, shared a moving tribute. A close friend said Peter took him under his wing and taught him the importance of leading by example.

Read more »