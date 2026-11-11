Actor Stacy Keach Dies at 85 After Battle With Heart Condition

Legendary actor Stacy Keach, known for Mike Hammer and Ernest Hemingway roles, has died in Poland at age 85 following a serious heart condition.

Acclaimed American actor Stacy Keach died on Tuesday at the age of 85 while residing in Poland. His wife, Malgosia Tomassi, confirmed that the legendary performer passed away after enduring a long and difficult battle with a serious heart condition and subsequent heart failure.

Iconic Roles Defined Career Legacy

Keach achieved widespread recognition for his portrayal of hard-boiled detective Mike Hammer in television adaptations of Mickey Spillane's novels. He starred in The New Mike Hammer series during the mid to late 1980s and later revived the character in the Mike Hammer, Private Eye series from 1997 to 1998. Additionally, he appeared in four made-for-television movies as Hammer and narrated audio versions of the author's books. In his 2013 autobiography titled All in All: An Actor's Life on and off the Stage, Keach wrote that certain roles stick to an actor and expressed happiness that Hammer remained his own.

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Beyond television, Keach delivered powerful stage performances, often starring in Shakespearean works such as King Lear and Hamlet. His performance as Hamlet in 1972 prompted a New York Times critic to label him the finest American classic actor since John Barrymore. He also portrayed complex historical figures, including Richard Nixon in the play Frost/Nixon and Barabbas in the TV miniseries Jesus of Nazareth. His depiction of Nobel Prize-winning author Ernest Hemingway in the 1988 television miniseries earned him a Golden Globe award and an Emmy nomination.

Personal Struggles and Health Challenges

Keach's career faced significant interruptions due to personal and health challenges. In 1985, the first Hammer series was halted when he spent six months in prison in England after more than 30 grammes of cocaine were found in his possessions at London's Heathrow airport. In his book, he admitted to addiction and told Fox News in 2013 that getting caught saved his life. Later in his career, he suffered an apparent heart attack on stage in May 2017 during the opening night of Pamplona, a one-man play about Hemingway, which forced the cancellation of the show's run. He also endured a mild stroke in 2009 during a run of Frost/Nixon but returned to the stage ten days later.

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Born on June 2nd, 1941, in Savannah, Georgia, Keach grew up in Southern California where he underwent several surgeries for a cleft lip and cleft palate. He stated that teasing by kids motivated him to become an overachiever in sports. For some roles, he concealed the scar with a moustache, but in a 2016 interview with the Cleft Palate Foundation, he said he preferred to let it show when playing tough-guy or vulnerable characters. His father, Stacy Sr., was a director and actor who worked steadily in television from the 1950s through the 1980s, and his brother James Keach was also an actor.

Educational Background and Final Tributes

Keach graduated from the University of California at Berkeley and studied at the Yale School of Drama. He was also a Fulbright Scholar at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art. Actor Alec Baldwin described Keach in the foreword of his autobiography as a miraculous hybrid of the hyper-masculinity of Marlon Brando or Robert Mitchum and the classical training of Richard Burton or Kevin Kline. His filmography includes John Huston's Fat City, The New Centurions, The Life and Times of Judge Roy Bean, American History X, The Long Riders, That Championship Season, and the Cheech and Chong comedies Up in Smoke and Nice Dreams.

On Broadway, he starred in Other Desert Cities from 2011 to 2012, The Kentucky Cycle and Solitary Confinement in the 1990s, and Deathtrap in the 1970s. His regular television roles included Titus, Prison Break, and Two and a Half Men. Keach is survived by Tomassi, a Polish-born actress who appeared with him in various Hammer shows. He had been married three times previously and had a yearlong relationship with singer Judy Collins in the 1970s.