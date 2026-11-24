Suzi McSweeney honors her son at Cork funeral, urging community unity after Adam McSweeney was fatally stabbed near Kent train station on November 17.

Mourners gathered at St Joseph's Church in Glanmire, Co Cork, to say goodbye to Adam McSweeney, an 18-year-old man whose life was tragically cut short by a fatal stabbing. His mother, Suzi McSweeney, addressed the congregation, sharing that the 18 years she spent with her son were nowhere near enough and that he was deeply cherished and adored by her family.

Adam McSweeney of Hazlewood Grove, Glanmire, died on the afternoon of November 17th at Cork University Hospital. He had sustained critical injuries during a violent incident at the entrance to Kent train station on Lower Glanmire Road earlier that same day, a location now marked by grief and community sorrow.

Also read Cork Man Remanded on Bail After Carjacking and Stolen Property Charges

Mother Honors Son's True Character

Speaking from the altar alongside her husband Terry, Suzi McSweeney acknowledged that while their eldest son faced difficult chapters and challenges, those hardships never defined him. She emphasized that these struggles were merely parts of his story, not the entirety of his identity, and urged the community to remember the lovely young man he was.

She recounted receiving a powerful message from a professional who worked with Adam, containing the simple yet profound phrase: He mattered. Suzi stressed that this sentiment was vital, as Adam mattered to their entire family, including his brother Alfie and sister Lucia, as well as his girlfriend Roisin, grandparents, and extended kin.

Advertisement

She added that many people saw beyond the bravado to recognize his true nature, loving him through every easy and difficult day of his life. She noted that he died before his time, leaving behind unmade memories, unshared laughs, and many Christmas celebrations that the family would miss deeply.

Priest Highlights Loyalty and Community Support

Parish priest Fr Pat Fogarty shared insights from Adam McSweeney's teachers, who noted his extreme willingness to share, quoting a school slogan that he would have given away his last Rolo. Fr Fogarty described the deceased as extremely loyal and trustworthy, qualities that endeared him to the local community.

The priest also highlighted Adam's kindness toward the elderly, recounting stories of him helping a parishioner with her shopping bags from Supervalu and assisting an older man who had fallen on ice. These acts of decency stood in stark contrast to the violence that ultimately claimed his life.

Legal Proceedings and Call for Unity

Fr Pat Fogarty addressed the natural temptation for retribution following such a loss but insisted that Adam would not have wanted such anger. He urged friends of the deceased to honor his memory by supporting the grieving McSweeney family rather than seeking vengeance, focusing on compassion instead.

Advertisement

Timothy Miller of Glanmire Lodge, Glanmire, has been charged with the murder of Adam McSweeney. The suspect was remanded in custody last Thursday and is scheduled to appear before the Cork District Court again by video-link on Wednesday, marking the next step in the legal process.

Final Tributes and Private Cremation

Offertory gifts at the Mass included a fishing rod, a Minecraft game, a family photograph, and the rosary beads Adam often wore around his neck. These personal items reflected his interests and the close bonds he maintained with his family and friends throughout his short life.

Friends of the deceased, some wearing T-shirts emblazoned with his image, formed a guard of honour at the conclusion of the Mass, giving Suzi McSweeney a round of applause as Fr Pat Fogarty hugged the grieving parents. A private cremation followed the service for Adam McSweeney.