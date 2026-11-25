Adam Nevin replaces Andy McFadden at Glovers Alley in Dublin 2. The restaurant reopens in September with a new menu. The goal is to regain a second Michelin star under new leadership.

Adam Nevin has officially taken the reins as executive chef at Glovers Alley in Dublin 2, marking a significant transition for the celebrated restaurant. The establishment reopened in September following a strategic makeover, confirming industry predictions that Nevin would succeed Andy McFadden. McFadden had previously secured a Michelin star for the venue in 2022 before announcing his departure earlier in the year. Nevin brings substantial culinary prestige to the role, having recently departed The Morrison Room at Carton House, where he earned a Michelin star in 2025. His arrival signals a new era for the prestigious dining room, owned by Michael Holland, who also manages the Fitzwilliam Hotel, Floritz, Cellar 22, and The Bailey in Dublin.

Glovers Alley Renovation and Dining Mechanics

The physical transformation of Glovers Alley removes the previous Instagram-centric pink aesthetic, replacing it with warmer autumnal tones that complement the retained 1930s-style brass fittings on the first floor. Michael Holland prioritized the preservation of these historic architectural elements, ensuring the restaurant honors its heritage while updating its visual appeal. The seating arrangement has been adjusted to enhance comfort, with advice to avoid the stiff central banquette seats in favor of tables around the edges. Service has expanded to include lunch options, offering a strategic approach for diners seeking high-quality fine dining. The lunch menu presents three courses with savories and sweets for €85, or a surprise tasting menu for €125, providing accessible entry points to Nevin's culinary vision.

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Adam Nevin Culinary Strategy and Menu Highlights

Adam Nevin's cuisine at Glovers Alley demonstrates a laser-sharp technique characterized by generous saucing and clever flavor profiles that reflect Modern Irish fine dining with distinct Asian and Spanish influences. The meal begins with signature items such as a crispy ring of hollow sourdough piped with smoked Knockanore cheese custard and topped with jalapeño. A lobster tartlet follows, delivering complex waves of flavor from coriander and lime lightness to a rich fish sauce caramel, balanced by a crisp cigar shell of foie gras royale and Brazil nuts. The wine list offers a mix of conventional choices and left-field bottles, with excellent selections available under €70, including a Lyrarakis assyrtiko from east Crete. Main courses feature dishes like crispy tempura Ibérico pork with Cáis na Tíre and squid, accompanied by tangy kosho made with yuzu peel and a mellow gochujang glaze.

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Stakeholder Ambitions and Michelin Star History

The leadership change at Glovers Alley is driven by a clear ambition to return the restaurant to its previous heights of critical acclaim. Kevin Thornton previously held two Michelin stars at this location, establishing a serious pedigree that Adam Nevin aims to reclaim. Nevin's background includes significant success at The Morrison Room under Michael Holland, reinforcing the confidence of the ownership group in his capabilities. Holland's decision to appoint Nevin immediately after his departure from Carton House indicates a strong belief in his ability to execute a two-star campaign. Nevin maintains a visible presence during service, bringing food to every table to ensure quality control and customer engagement, signaling that this is now his turf and the direction of the kitchen.

Dining Experience and Financial Impact Assessment

The dining experience at Glovers Alley balances indulgent flavors with refined execution, catering to both primal cravings and sophisticated palates. Mains include 55-day aged free-range pork served lightly pink, paired with spiced carrot, swede, and a glossy pork fat sauce designed to provide hearty comfort for autumn. Another option features monkfish loin with broccoli sprouts and a creamy vermouth sauce split with guindilla peppers, reflecting the unseasonably warm weather. Desserts by Uruguayan pastry chef Lali Gonzalez offer innovative combinations, such as a coffee and hazelnut creation using Valrhona Jivara 40 per cent chocolate. A ring of cream cheese married with coconut, yuzu, and citrus gels provides a refreshing conclusion to the meal. A lunch for two, including water, wine, and a 10 per cent service charge, totals €243.10, positioning the restaurant as a premium but viable option for special occasions.