Adjusting to life after 37 years as a news broadcaster

A former news broadcaster shares his experiences of adjusting to life after retirement, including his new projects and initiatives, and the challenges and opportunities that have come with it.

After 37 years with RTÉ, he stepped away from his role as news broadcaster . The big change was adjusting to a life without a regular and predictable routine.

For all the years I was at work, thirty-seven of them in RTÉ, I had a work routine. Turn up, suited and booted, do the job and go home. Rinse and repeat. So, it's a bit of a shock to the system not to have that routine in my life.

I loved the variety in my job, that every day could bring a different news story to be covered, but the basic structure of my working day was predictable. Now, no two days are the same. I am on a number of boards and committees, mostly voluntary, but I also do professional work like chairing conferences and events, a little after dinner speaking, and some corporate and business media training.

I've also written a few newspaper articles, and done some tv documentary work. I had to buy a larger diary when I retired to keep track of my appointments, not something that concerned me too much before. The change has also brought a new sense of freedom and flexibility, allowing me to pursue new interests and hobbies. I've always been interested in history, and I've started to explore this further through various projects and research.

I've also taken up painting, which has been a wonderful outlet for creativity and self-expression. Overall, the transition to retirement has been a positive one, bringing new challenges and opportunities for growth and development. The experience has taught me that it's never too late to try new things and explore new passions, and I feel grateful for the opportunity to do so.

I am now involved in a number of new projects and initiatives, including a history podcast and a book on the history of RTÉ. These projects have given me the chance to share my knowledge and expertise with a wider audience, and to connect with people who share similar interests. I am also working on a number of other projects, including a documentary series on the history of Irish broadcasting, and a book on the history of radio in Ireland.

These projects are allowing me to explore new areas of interest and to develop my skills as a writer and researcher. I am excited to see where these projects will take me, and I am grateful for the opportunity to be involved in them. I am also involved in a number of community projects, including a local history group and a community arts initiative.

These projects have given me the chance to connect with people in my local community and to make a positive contribution to the area. I am passionate about community development and social change, and I believe that these projects are an important part of that. I am also working on a number of other community projects, including a initiative to promote community engagement and participation in local decision-making.

These projects are allowing me to use my skills and experience to make a positive difference in the world, and I am excited to see where they will take me. The experience of retirement has been a positive one, bringing new challenges and opportunities for growth and development. It has taught me that it's never too late to try new things and explore new passions, and I feel grateful for the opportunity to do so.

I am excited to see what the future holds, and I am grateful for the opportunity to be involved in a number of new and exciting projects. I am now involved in a number of new projects and initiatives, including a history podcast and a book on the history of RTÉ. These projects have given me the chance to share my knowledge and expertise with a wider audience, and to connect with people who share similar interests.

I am also working on a number of other projects, including a documentary series on the history of Irish broadcasting, and a book on the history of radio in Ireland. These projects are allowing me to explore new areas of interest and to develop my skills as a writer and researcher. I am excited to see where these projects will take me, and I am grateful for the opportunity to be involved in them.

I am also involved in a number of community projects, including a local history group and a community arts initiative. These projects have given me the chance to connect with people in my local community and to make a positive contribution to the area. I am passionate about community development and social change, and I believe that these projects are an important part of that.

I am also working on a number of other community projects, including a initiative to promote community engagement and participation in local decision-making. These projects are allowing me to use my skills and experience to make a positive difference in the world, and I am excited to see where they will take me. The experience of retirement has been a positive one, bringing new challenges and opportunities for growth and development.

It has taught me that it's never too late to try new things and explore new passions, and I feel grateful for the opportunity to do so. I am excited to see what the future holds, and I am grateful for the opportunity to be involved in a number of new and exciting projects





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