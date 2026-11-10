Adrian Doyle Found Guilty of Dangerous Driving Causing Death of Teens in Waterford

Waterford bus driver Adrian Doyle has been convicted of dangerous driving after a crash on Cork Road claimed the lives of Gilbert Collins and Avuzwa Sampo.

Adrian Doyle, a forty-three-year-old bus driver from Ard Glas in Ferrybank, has been found guilty by a Waterford jury of dangerous driving resulting in the deaths of two teenagers. The fatal incident took place on the Cork Road in Waterford city at approximately two o'clock in the morning on June 27th, 2024. Gilbert Collins, aged fifteen, and Avuzwa Sampo, aged seventeen, were riding together on a single electric scooter when they were struck from behind by a JJ Kavanagh & Sons bus.

Speeding Violation and Crash Dynamics

Evidence presented during the trial established that Adrian Doyle was traveling at seventy-seven kilometers per hour at the time of the collision. This speed was significantly above the posted fifty-kilometer per hour limit for that section of the road. The jury reviewed extensive CCTV footage, including internal dashcam recordings from the bus, which captured the precise moment of impact. The video showed the two boys veering toward the center of the road before the bus collided with them, causing the front windscreen to shatter upon impact.

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Dashcam Footage and Jury Deliberations

Cameras positioned on the sides and rear of the vehicle recorded debris flying across the road following the crash. After the collision, the bus traveled a short distance before coming to a halt, and Adrian Doyle exited the vehicle at approximately two o'clock three minutes. The jury of nine men and three women reviewed this graphic evidence alongside maps and images of the aftermath, which depicted debris strewn across the roadway. They delivered a unanimous guilty verdict on Tuesday morning after deliberating on the clear visual proof of the dangerous driving.

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Judge Remarks and Legal Consequences

Judge Eugene O'Kelly acknowledged the traumatic nature of the evidence, noting that the dashcam footage was particularly graphic and likely had a severe effect on the jurors. In recognition of this exposure to distressing material, the judge excused all jurors from future jury duty for life. Adrian Doyle was remanded on bail until January 13th, while a specific sentencing date has yet to be fixed by the court. Judge O'Kelly directed that victim impact statements be submitted to the court to inform the final sentencing process.

Impact on Families and Community

The conviction brings a legal resolution to a tragic event that claimed the lives of Gilbert Collins and Avuzwa Sampo. The case highlighted the dangers of speeding and the vulnerability of users sharing the road with large commercial vehicles. The community in Waterford has been left to cope with the loss of the two young residents, whose deaths occurred under clearly defined circumstances of excessive speed. The submission of victim impact statements will allow the families to provide their perspectives on the impact of the tragedy before the judge determines the appropriate penalty for Adrian Doyle.