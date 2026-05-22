Aer Lingus defence to whistleblower penalization and unfair dismissal of pilot: Falsification of air safety report alleged by sacked pilot

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A senior executive at Aer Lingus has told a tribunal that he takes "exception" to a sacked pilot's allegation that other senior managers at the airline engaged in "falsifying" an air safety report .

The airline's chief operating officer, Adrian Dunne, was under cross-examination again on Friday as the airline continued its defense a complaints of whistleblower penalization and unfair dismissal by the pilot, ex-A320 captain Tom O'Riordan. He claims he was "poisoned" by toxic fumes while in command of an Aer Lingus jet, EI-DEN, on an empty ferry flight in June 2023 and took to social media in an "awareness campaign" when his concerns about "fume events" were not addressed by the airline.

O'Riordan had alleged two senior managers at the airline, Colm Wynne, a senior managing pilot, and Conor Nolan, the airline’s director of safety and security, had "falsified" an air safety report on the EI-DEN incident, the tribunal has heard





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Aer Lingus Whistleblower Falsification Air Safety Report Colm Wynne Conor Nolan Airline Defamation Disciplinary Appeal Meeting Social Media Policy Social Media Breach Privacy Policy Poisoned By Toxic Fumes Awareness Campaign Fume Events Awareness Campaign On Social Media Job Discrimination Fume Event Incidents Irish Aviation Authority Irish Aviation Authority Report

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