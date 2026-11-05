Aer Lingus Flight Diverted to France Following Bomb Alert

Aer Lingus flight EI402 from Dublin to Rome was safely diverted to Evreux airbase in France after a bomb alert. French officials and the airline confirm all passengers and crew are secure.

Aer Lingus flight EI402, traveling from Dublin to Rome, was forced to divert to France's Evreux airbase following a serious security alert. The Airbus A320 aircraft landed safely at the military facility located in the Normandy region of France on Thursday. This incident highlights the ongoing vigilance required in European airspace to ensure passenger safety against potential threats.

Safe Landing at Normandy Airbase

The office of French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu confirmed that the situation is being actively monitored by authorities. Lecornu's office stated that all 151 passengers and six crew members on board were moved to a safe location immediately upon landing. The rapid response by French ground teams ensured that no one was exposed to danger during the disembarkation process.

Also read Woman sues Aer Lingus after falling from mobile steps used to disembark from flight

Flight Path Deviation and Escort

The aircraft initially followed a normal flight path across the English Channel toward its destination in Rome. However, the plane eventually veered southwest of Paris, circling near Chartres airport before heading toward Évreux. Reports from the French newspaper Le Figaro indicate that the approach was escorted by a French Rafale fighter jet, a standard procedure for high-security aviation incidents.

Source of Threat and Airline Response

The original bomb threat alert reportedly originated from Italian authorities, prompting the immediate decision to divert. Aer Lingus issued a statement confirming that the diversion was a necessary security precaution. The airline pledged to work with affected customers to reaccommodate them to their final destination in Rome as soon as possible.

Advertisement

Context of Recent European Security Incidents

This event follows a troubling pattern of recent aviation security challenges across Europe. Just two days prior, seven planes were searched or diverted due to malicious hoax bomb alerts. Among those incidents were two Ryanair flights that had originated in Dublin, similar to the current Aer Lingus route.

Impact on Airport Operations

Data from Flightradar24, a major global flight tracker, showed that no aircraft had departed from Rome Fiumicino Airport in the 30 minutes surrounding the diversion. The incident underscores the complexity of managing air traffic and security protocols during unverified threats. Passengers remain in safe custody while investigations into the nature of the alert proceed.