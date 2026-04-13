Aer Lingus Launches New Direct Route from Dublin to Raleigh-Durham, Enhancing US-Ireland Connectivity

Aer Lingus has launched a new direct flight from Dublin to Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina, connecting Ireland with the Research Triangle and providing seamless connections to the UK and Europe. This expansion strengthens Aer Lingus's Dublin Hub strategy and enhances travel options, particularly for the upcoming 2026 Aer Lingus College Football Classic.

Aer Lingus has inaugurated a brand-new route, launching its inaugural flight from Dublin to Raleigh-Durham International Airport in North Carolina . This direct service establishes a vital link between the Tar Heel State and Ireland, concurrently facilitating onward connections via Dublin to the UK and various European destinations.

The route will be serviced up to five times per week utilizing Aer Lingus’s state-of-the-art Airbus A321XLR aircraft, enhancing the airline's long-haul capabilities. This expansion to the Raleigh-Durham region significantly boosts connectivity to North Carolina's Research Triangle, a dynamic area encompassing Raleigh, Durham, and Chapel Hill.

The Research Triangle is recognized as a global innovation hub, housing Research Triangle Park (RTP), one of the world's largest research parks. RTP is home to hundreds of technology and biotechnology companies, fostering a vibrant ecosystem of innovation and economic growth. Furthermore, the region is a prestigious center for higher education, boasting leading universities such as North Carolina State University in Raleigh, Duke University in Durham, and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

This concentration of academic excellence further solidifies the Research Triangle's position as a prominent hub for research and innovation, attracting talent and investment from around the world. The introduction of this direct service aligns strategically with the upcoming 2026 Aer Lingus College Football Classic to be held at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin this August. It is ideally positioned to serve fans traveling from the University of North Carolina (UNC) to attend this major sporting event.

UNC will compete against Texas Christian University (TCU) in the opening weekend of the NCAA college football season. This matchup will mark the international debut for both teams, promising an exciting and memorable experience for players and fans. This follows the success of the 2025 Aer Lingus College Football Classic, which brought nearly 23,000 U.S. visitors to Ireland, highlighting the significant economic impact of such events.

The launch of flight EI85 from Dublin to Raleigh-Durham International Airport strengthens Aer Lingus’s Dublin Hub strategy, enabling seamless connections between North America and Europe. The new service opens up access to over 20 destinations across the UK and Europe from the Raleigh-Durham region, including key cities such as Glasgow, Paris, Rome, Amsterdam, London, and Madrid. This enhances Aer Lingus's network and broadens travel options for both business and leisure travelers.

Beyond this new route, Aer Lingus is set to launch a further service to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania next month, solidifying its commitment to expanding its transatlantic network. This addition will bring the total number of Aer Lingus routes from Ireland to North America to 24, underscoring the airline's significant investment in connecting Ireland with the North American market.

Lynne Embleton, Chief Executive Officer of Aer Lingus, stated: “Our new route creates a direct connection between Ireland and the Raleigh-Durham region for the first time, making it even easier for customers to travel to Dublin and onwards to destinations across the UK and Europe. The Raleigh-Durham region is a hub for technology, innovation and research, and this additional connectivity to that region will allow the business and educational ties on both sides of the Atlantic to flourish. Launching ahead of the 2026 Aer Lingus College Football Classic makes this service especially timely, and we’re really looking forward to welcoming UNC fans to Ireland this August as the Tar Heels take to the field at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.”

This strategic expansion will not only facilitate travel but also foster stronger business and educational connections between the two regions.





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