Aer Lingus Manager Admits Report Errors in Pilot Whistleblower Demotion Case

A senior Aer Lingus manager testified that two significant wording errors in a disciplinary report, which appeared to side with a whistleblowing pilot, were merely mistakes. The pilot, Declan McCabe, was demoted after the report found he failed to file a safety report. The Workplace Relations Commission adjudicator expressed deep concern over the errors, questioning why they were not caught earlier. The case centers on whether the disciplinary process and demotion were lawful under whistleblower protection laws.

The Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) continues to hear evidence in a complex whistleblower penalisation case involving Aer Lingus and pilot Declan McCabe. At the center of the dispute is a disciplinary investigation report authored by Conor Barrett , a senior manager at the airline.

During testimony, Barrett admitted to two significant wording errors in his report, which he claimed fundamentally altered the interpretation of his findings. The first error involved the phrase "a strong structure to believe this viewpoint," which Barrett said should have read "a strong structure to belie this viewpoint.

" The word "believe" erroneously suggested he supported McCabe's position on the safety manual's requirements, whereas "belie," meaning to contradict or represent falsely, aligned with his actual conclusion that McCabe's interpretation was incorrect. A second instance involved the word "belies" in a passage about the company's director of safety and security.

Barrett's use of "belies" could be read as undermining the director's stance, but he again labeled it a mistake, asserting the overall report's conclusions remained clear despite these drafting flaws. Adjudicator John Harraghy expressed profound skepticism about these explanations, describing the first error as "a fairly significant error" and stating he was "at a loss to understand why this wasn't highlighted at some stage in the subsequent disciplinary process or the appeal process.

" This highlights a central issue in the case: whether the disciplinary process, which resulted in McCabe's demotion from a senior A320 captain and trainer to a first officer, was fundamentally flawed. Barrett confirmed he found McCabe failed to submit a required safety report within 72 hours of an incident involving a flight to Dublin Airport in June 2023, provided inaccurate information to regulator Air Nav Ireland, and thus warranted disciplinary action.

However, the complainants argue the entire process is tainted by these apparent errors and that McCabe was penalised for raising legitimate safety concerns under the Protected Disclosures Act. The legal and employment ramifications of this case are considerable. McCabe is bringing complaints under multiple statutes, including the Protected Disclosures Act 2014, the Safety, Health and Welfare at Work Act 2005, and the Payment of Wages Act 1991.

The outcome will hinge on the WRC's assessment of the investigation's integrity, the meaning of the disputed report passages, and whether the demotion constituted penalisation for whistleblowing. The adjudicator's noted frustration suggests a rigorous examination of the airline's internal procedures is underway. This dispute underscores the critical importance of precision in internal investigative reports, particularly those that may lead to severe career consequences for employees, and the role of tribunals in scrutinising such documents when statutory protections are invoked





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Aer Lingus Whistleblower Workplace Relations Commission Disciplinary Report Pilot Demotion Protected Disclosures Act Conor Barrett Declan Mccabe Safety Report

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