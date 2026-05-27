Aer Lingus Pilot Testifies Reporting of Beacon Incident Not Mandatory in Whistleblower Case

Captain Padraig Higgins supports colleague Declan McCabe, who was demoted after failing to report a navigation beacon non-capture at Dublin Airport, arguing it was not mandatory under airline procedures.

A senior Aer Lingus pilot has testified that it was not mandatory to report a specific type of navigation beacon incident to the air regulator, supporting a colleague who was demoted after failing to make such a report.

Captain Padraig Higgins gave evidence at a hearing into whistleblower penalisation complaints filed by veteran Airbus A320 pilot Declan McCabe against the airline. McCabe was demoted from his senior captain role with training duties to first officer following a company investigation into an incident on June 8, 2023, when an autopilot subsystem on his aircraft failed to connect with a radio guidance beacon for Dublin Airport's newly-opened north runway.

The airline alleged that McCabe violated mandatory reporting requirements by not notifying Air Nav Ireland, the air navigation service provider. However, McCabe's defense, supported by Higgins, argued that the company's own operational procedures did not mandate a report for what they termed a non-capture event, as opposed to a false capture, which would have posed a safety risk.

During the hearing at the Workplace Relations Commission, Higgins, who represented McCabe during the safety probe and disciplinary process, emphasized a fundamental distinction between a false capture and a non-capture of the localiser beacon. In a false capture, the aircraft might descend to an unsafe altitude, making it reportable, whereas a non-capture leaves the aircraft at a safe altitude. Higgins stated that the incident involved a non-capture, which he described as occurring regularly without compromising safety.

He noted that the company had already issued an internal notice, a CONOTAM, informing pilots of reported issues with A320 navigation around Dublin Airport, which made a separate report unnecessary in his view. Higgins also disputed the interpretation of the word should in the operations manual, which the investigator deemed mandatory. He argued that should implies a recommendation, not an obligation, and that pilots are expected to use their judgment.

He stated that he would not have reported the incident either if in McCabe's position. Another former Aer Lingus captain, Tom O'Riordan, corroborated that non-capture and re-manoeuvre events were common experiences. The airline's barrister maintained that two senior managing pilots would testify that the incident required a mandatory report. The hearing continues, with the outcome potentially affecting McCabe's career and raising broader questions about reporting protocols in aviation





IrishTimesBiz / 🏆 6. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Aer Lingus Whistleblower Pilot Demotion Navigation Beacon Safety Report

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Two hospitalised after incidents in Coolock and Finglas, DublinMan (50s) in critical condition after alleged serious assault in Coolock and teenager injured in Finglas incident

Read more »

Jet2 Flight Makes Emergency Landing After Pilot Suffers Suspected Heart Attack Mid-AirA Jet2 flight from Tenerife to Birmingham made an emergency landing in Portugal after one of the pilots suffered a suspected heart attack, passengers were asked if they were doctors

Read more »

Teenager Fighting for Life After Swimming Incident at Monaghan LakeA 16-year-old boy from Tyrone is in critical condition at the Mater Misercordiae University Hospital in Dublin after getting into difficulty while swimming at Emy Lough in Monaghan.

Read more »

Man Arrested After Alleged Public Order Incident at Loughbeg BeachA man in his 30s was arrested and charged after allegedly wielding a knife at Loughbeg Beach in Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork, causing panic among hundreds of beachgoers.

Read more »

Underrated European Summer Destinations: Ischia, Copenhagen, Lake Bled, SardiniaDiscover five underrated European summer destinations perfect for a relaxed getaway. From Ischia's thermal spas and historic castles to Copenhagen's affordable vibes, Lake Bled's picturesque family-friendly trails, and Sardinia's crystal-clear beaches rivaling the Amalfi Coast, these spots offer beauty without the crowds. Aer Lingus and Ryanair make these European escapes easily accessible.

Read more »