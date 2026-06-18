Aerial Battles Key in URC Final as Leinster and Bulls Embrace New Tactic

Analysis of the new retreating tactic used by Leinster and the Bulls to contest high balls after World Rugby's clampdown on kick escorting, and its likely impact on the URC final.

Among the many battles to come on Friday evening at Croke Park, the aerial contest s will be a pivotal area in the URC final between Leinster and the Bulls.

The battle in the air has become an even bigger part of top-level rugby since the autumn Tests in 2024, when World Rugby directed referees to completely clamp down on kick escorting. The act of escorting involved players retreating downfield after the opposition kicked, impeding chasing players, and allowing their team-mate to have a better chance of catching the ball cleanly without a genuine contest.

With escorting gone, we have seen a return of one-on-one contests under high balls, but also more batting back of the ball by chasing players. Teams across the world have been pondering how they can create more favourable circumstances for winning high balls, and we have seen a growing number of sides using a relatively new tactic in recent months. URC finalists Leinster and the Bulls are two of the teams that have been using this tactic.

Traditionally, we have always been used to players coming forward from the backfield to contest high balls. So in this instance, you would have had a Leinster backfield player coming forward to claim the Lions box kick in their URC game. As indicated by the empty red circle above, thats not the case under this relatively new set-up that Leinster are employing. Indeed, Leinsters two backfield players are even deeper than before.

So instead of fullback Ciaran Frawley coming forward to contest the ball, Leinster left wing Jimmy O’Brien starts around 10 metres behind the frontline defence and retreats downfield to contest the high ball. As O’Brien goes downfield to claim the ball, we can see that Frawley stands off the dropping point of the kick. If Frawley was going to claim the ball, O’Brien would be in danger of being penalised for escorting Lions wing Angelo Davids.

Instead, O’Brien is essentially escorting for himself, creating separation between the ball and Davids. That allows O’Brien to win the ball in rather straightforward fashion. With Davids tackling O’Brien as he comes down from fielding the ball, Frawley is part of the clearout effort at the breakdown. Leinster have the ball on halfway and can launch from there.

In an earlier example in this game, we see O’Brien in the same role. Davids chases the Lions box kick again. This time, Davids gets up off the ground and into the contest. O’Brien cant claim the ball cleanly but he bats it back to Frawley, who is sitting in that same position behind the contest.

Frawley shows good reflexes to gather the ball, then fires a pass for Sam Prendergast to launch Leinster immediately into an exciting counter-attacking situation. When this tactic of retreating players contesting high balls started happening in games involving Leinster and other teams, it initially looked odd. We had become so accustomed to players coming onto the high ball that the very first instinct was to think that someone had shirked their responsibilities in coming forward from the backfield.

It has long been accepted that its difficult for players to retreat and field kicks that have gone over their heads, the process of turning and adjusting often causing an element of disorientation. Indeed, it still seems a bit awkward and some people remain unconvinced. Connacht head coach Stuart Lancaster told The 42 Rugby Weekly Extra podcast that he hasnt been won over yet.

The reality is that we have seen players struggling to nail this tactic, with plenty of unsuccessful attempts across various teams. In this example from Leinsters Champions Cup semi-final win over Toulon, right wing Tommy O’Brien is in the retreat fielding role, with fullback Hugo Keenan staying put in the backfield rather than coming for the ball.

The difficulty for O’Brien is clear as he retreats downfield but has to crane his neck all the way back to try and keep sight of the ball, which is still behind him. Toulons Charles Ollivon is coming forward onto the ball all the time, and he wins the contest. Ollivon can lead in with his knee, helping him to win the collision in the air, and he is reaching up towards the ball.

In contrast, O’Brien is reaching back up over his right shoulder in a bid to grasp the ball. The Leinster wing might have got a little too far downfield before the ball dropped, but this example underlines the difficulty of this approach to fielding. We should point out here that traditional front-on fielding in the modern game is far from a guarantee since the removal of escorting.

As in the instance below, chasing players now regularly just aim to bat at the ball rather than attempting to field it. In this instance, Stormers wing Leolin Zas disrupts Keenans attempt to field the ball during the recent URC semi-final. Keenan cant gather and the Stormers win the scraps with their well-organised secondary chase. This tactical evolution has significant implications for the URC final.

Leinster and the Bulls both possess potent attacking threats and dangerous kickers. The team that wins the aerial battle will likely gain a crucial advantage in territory and possession. Leinster have been practising this retreating tactic extensively, with wings like Jimmy O’Brien and Tommy O’Brien tasked with the difficult job.

The Bulls, on the other hand, have their own aerial specialists, such as fullback Willie le Roux and wingers like Kurt-Lee Arendse, who are adept at claiming high balls under pressure. However, the new tactic of retreating could neutralise some of the Bulls traditional strengths. The key will be execution; if the retreating player fails to judge the flight of the ball, it can lead to dangerous counter-attacking opportunities for the opposition.

The final at Croke Park promises to be a fascinating tactical battle, with the aerial contests likely deciding the outcome. Fans can expect a high-intensity game where every high kick is crucial, and the team that adapts best to the new rules will have a significant edge





The42_ie / 🏆 5. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Rugby URC Final Aerial Contest Tactic Leinster Bulls

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Leinster v Bulls: TV details, kick-off time, team news for URC finalEverything you need to know about the URC decider at Croke Park

Read more »

Leinster name team for URC final against Bulls with Doris as captainLeinster Rugby have announced their starting lineup for the United Rugby Championship final against the Bulls at Croke Park. Caelan Doris captains the side after recovering from a leg injury. There are two changes in the front row with Jerry Cahir starting and Tadhg Furlong returning, while Tommy O'Brien is back on the wing. Rieko Ioane and Jamie Osborne form the centre partnership, and this will be the final Leinster appearance for Ioane, James Lowe and Luke McGrath.

Read more »

Leinster XV for URC final against Bulls contains a surpriseLeo Cullen looking to end the season on a high with a win against Bulls

Read more »

Leinster Name Team for URC Final vs Bulls, Furlong Returns and Lowe Set for FarewellLeinster Rugby has revealed its starting lineup for the United Rugby Championship Grand Final against the Vodacom Blue Bulls. The team features the return of prop Tadhg Furlong and a farewell appearance for winger James Lowe. Captain Caelan Doris leads the side from number eight, with an unchanged back row and a strong backline including Rieko Ioane, Jamie Osborne, and the half-back pairing of Jamison Gibson-Park and Sam Prendergast. The Bulls have also confirmed their team, captained by Marcell Coetzee and featuring Handre Pollard at fly-half. The match takes place at Croke Park on June 19, 2026.

Read more »