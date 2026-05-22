Afghan National Milad Panjshiri Holds Staff and Customers Hostage in Supermarket Rampage

A man named Milad Panjshiri, an Afghan national, brandished a six-inch blade and terrorized staff and customers inside a Morrisons supermarket in Bradford, West Yorks, on December 5 last year.

Milad Panjshiri rampaged through a branch of Morrisons terrorizing staff and customers. Milad Panjshiri, an Afghan national, entered the store in Bradford, West Yorks, brandishing a six-inch blade.

He tossed wine bottles to the ground and caused the shattering of glass. The video footage of the incident shows Panjshiri tossing wine bottles to the ground and sending shattered glass everywhere. The footage captured by his CCTV showed him waving a knife at a female staff and pushing over shelves full of wine bottles during his meltdown. A judge sentenced him to 18 months in prison but said he may only serve 40% of the time handed down





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Afghan National Milad Panjshiri Supermarket Rampage Morrisons Supermarket Bradford Stabbing Cans With Knife Tossing Wine Bottles To The Ground

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