AFLW Preliminary Finals Schedule: Irish Players Set for November 21 Matches

The 2026 AFLW preliminary finals feature Irish stars in Sydney Swans and Carlton matches on November 21, leading to the November 27 Grand Final at Ikon Park in Melbourne.

The 2026 AFLW preliminary finals schedule has been finalized, ensuring significant attention from Irish fans due to the high number of national players involved in the upcoming matchups. The semi-finals played on Saturday established the final four teams, with Carlton defeating Hawthorn with a score of 43-38, while Sydney Swans narrowly overcame Geelong by a margin of 50-47. Both winning teams advanced to the preliminary finals, which are scheduled to take place on the same day next Saturday, November 21.

Schedule of Irish-Focused Preliminary Finals

The first preliminary final features North Melbourne hosting Sydney Swans, with the match tip-off set for 2.05 am Irish time. This game is particularly notable for Sydney, who are playing their first-ever preliminary final as highlighted in their social media announcement from November 14, 2026. The second preliminary final will see Melbourne face off against Carlton, scheduled for 5.05 am Irish time. Carlton echoed the excitement of their return to the preliminary finals, encouraging fans to support them at their home ground, Ikon Park, on the upcoming Saturday afternoon.

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Star Irish Performers in Semi-Finals

The victorious Carlton team in the semi-finals featured three prominent Irish players who contributed to their 43-38 victory over Hawthorn. These players are Dayna Finn from Mayo, Erone Fitzpatrick from Laois, and Siofra O'Connell from Clare. On the opposing side, Hawthorn saw Áine McDonagh from Galway score a goal in their defeat, alongside Niamh Martin from Tipperary. These performances underscore the deep integration of Irish talent into the top tiers of Australian women's football.

Colin O'Riordan Leads Sydney Swans

Colin O'Riordan serves as the head coach for the Sydney Swans, marking his first season in this role. Under his leadership, the Swans advanced past Geelong, a team that included several Irish internationals such as Aishling Moloney from Tipperary, who scored a goal during the match. The Geelong roster also featured Rachel Kearns from Mayo, Emma Murray from Waterford, and Kate Kenny from Offaly. The Sydney Swans lineup included Tipperary footballer Colin O'Riordan in a coaching capacity, while players Paris McCarthy and Julie O'Sullivan from Kerry, along with Tanya Kennedy from Donegal, were all active in the win.

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North Melbourne Backed by Irish Talent

North Melbourne enters the preliminary final as the back-to-back champions, carrying a strong contingent of Irish players into the contest against Sydney Swans. The squad includes Vikki Wall, Sarah Wall, Erika O'Shea, Blaithin Bogue, and Amy Gavin Mangan. This collection of Irish talent ensures that both preliminary final matches will have substantial relevance to Irish sports followers. The stakes are high as both teams aim to secure a spot in the upcoming Grand Final, with the pressure intensified by the national pride associated with the players involved.

Grand Final Details at Ikon Park

The 2026 AFLW Grand Final is scheduled to take place on Friday, November 27, in a prime-time evening slot. The match will be held at Ikon Park in Melbourne, a venue that Carlton highlighted as their home ground for the preliminary final. The progression of these teams through the semi-finals and preliminary rounds sets the stage for a championship decider that will likely draw further international attention. The specific dates and venues provide a clear timeline for fans to follow the culmination of the 2026 AFLW season.