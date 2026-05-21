After young girl dies in Spain, authorities declare days of official mourning

Galician town declared two days of official mourning, offering support to the family in difficult times. Meteorological office warned of exceptionally high temperatures in some southern portions of Spain, which caused early onset of high temperatures and breaking heat records. A prolonged period of below-normal temperatures before the heat wave is being experienced. High temperatures are expected to last until next week, warming the summer atmosphere.

Authorities in Galicia declared two days of mourning after a toddler died from exceptionally high May temperatures. The child was accidentally left in her father's car during an unseasonably hot spell, triggering a series of unfortunate events.

The girl, whose name has not been disclosed, went into cardiac arrest, and her parents realized their mistake after noticing she had not been dropped off at nursery. Despite the parents' efforts to contact emergency services, the girl succumbed to heat exhaustion and was pronounced dead. Brión town council mourned the child and offered their support to the family.

The state meteorological office, Aemet, warned of 'exceptionally high temperatures' reaching 36-38 degrees in some southern areas of Spain, which are usually seen in midsummer. The heat caused early onset of high temperatures, and a prolonged period of below-normal temperatures before. The period of high temperatures is expected to last until the middle of next week, and instances of heat records being broken are being reported





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Weather Galicia Spain High May Temperatures Heat Wave Child Died Aemet

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