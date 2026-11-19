Channing Tatum stars as a father protecting his daughter in Beth de Araujo's devastating new drama about trauma and justice, arriving in cinemas November 20.

The second feature film from writer-director Beth de Araujo opens in cinemas on Friday, November 20th, presenting a harrowing narrative centered on a traumatic event in San Francisco. The story begins when eight-year-old Josephine, played by Mason Reeves, witnesses a violent sexual assault in Golden Gate Park early on a Sunday morning. The film depicts this disturbing incident with careful detail, showing the young girl standing frozen as a woman, portrayed by Syra McCarthy, is pursued and attacked by a man identified as Philip Ettinger.

Judicial Response And Immediate Aftermath

Unlike many real-world cases that drag on for years, the narrative mechanism of de Araujo's film moves the wheels of justice at a significantly accelerated pace. The quick thinking of Josephine's father, Damien, is the primary catalyst for this swift resolution. Played by Channing Tatum, who is described as never looking better in this role, Damien utilizes his formidable physical size to apprehend the attacker on the spot. This immediate intervention prevents the perpetrator from fleeing and ensures that legal proceedings can begin almost immediately after the crime occurs.

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The film draws direct inspiration from a similar event that occurred during the filmmaker's own childhood, filtered through a lens that nods to the literary complexities of Henry James's novel What Maisie Knew. While the legal system acts with speed, the emotional aftermath for the child victim is far more complex and enduring. The story explores how a single moment of violence can permanently alter a child's perception of safety and innocence.

Family Dynamics And Parental Strategies

At the center of the emotional conflict is the relationship between Josephine and her parents, who adopt vastly different approaches to managing her trauma. The family dynamic is initially depicted as close and touchingly strong, with Damien and Josephine sharing a bond highlighted by their shared support for the Liverpool football club. Damien attempts to channel his protective instincts into physical training, teaching his daughter self-defense techniques in the hope that they will empower her.

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However, this physical empowerment proves complicated for the young girl. Her efforts to learn self-defense result in her accidentally injuring a classmate, illustrating the difficulty she faces in controlling her new physical capabilities. Meanwhile, her mother, Claire, portrayed by Gemma Chan, adopts a softer, more avoidant strategy. Claire speaks softly and hopes to shield Josephine from extensive explanations of the crime, attempting to swerve the heavy conversations that surround the assault.

These differing parental strategies lead to friction within the household. Claire and Damien bicker over how best to handle their daughter's deteriorating mental state. The conflict arises because they cannot easily communicate their fears to each other or to Josephine. The film uses this domestic tension to highlight the helplessness parents feel when faced with their child's unspoken suffering and confusion.

Psychological Impact And Legal Challenges

Josephine's internal experience of the trauma is depicted through her actions rather than her words. She becomes unhappy, angry, and bewildered, unable to articulate what she saw in the park to her parents, the prosecution team, or the assigned psychologist. The narrative emphasizes her isolation as she experiences paranoia, believing that the perpetrator is lurking everywhere she goes. This hallucination-like state complicates her ability to function normally in her daily life.

The film does not shy away from the harsh reality of a child trying to understand adult violence. In a poignant scene, Josephine steals her parents' cell phone to look up the definition of the word rape after overhearing her parents use the term to describe the event. This moment underscores her isolation from the language adults use to process trauma, leaving her to navigate her fear without a clear framework for understanding it.

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These psychological hurdles create significant complications for the legal case against the attacker. The victim of the assault, Syra McCarthy's character, returns to her home in Virginia, leaving the prosecution with no direct eyewitness from the scene other than the child. Consequently, the entire weight of the case rests on Josephine's imperfect testimony. The legal team must navigate the fragility of a child's memory and her trauma-induced confusion to secure a conviction.

Cinematic Execution And Release Details

The artistic execution of the film plays a crucial part in conveying Josephine's internal landscape. Miles Ross's string score serves as an audio representation of the heroine's unspoken sorrow, adding an emotional layer that dialogue cannot capture. The cinematography by Greta Zozula carefully documents Josephine's panic and circumspection, using visual language to mirror her heightened state of alertness.

Mason Reeves delivers a complex and magnetic performance as the title character, carrying the emotional weight of the film in every frame. Her portrayal balances the innocence of an eight-year-old with the heavy burden of witnessing extreme violence. The film is scheduled to begin its theatrical run in cinemas on Friday, November 20th, offering audiences a quiet but devastating look at the long shadow cast by sexual violence.