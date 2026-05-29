Agbonlahor reignites feud with Keane over controversial Villa exit

Former Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor details a heated training session that led to Roy Keane's departure in 2014, renewing a long standing dispute between the two ex‑players and pundits.

Gabriel Agbonlahor has reignited a long running dispute with former teammate and pundit Roy Keane by revealing the circumstances that led to his abrupt departure from Aston Villa in 2014.

The two ex Premier League stars have exchanged insults for years, with Keane once branding several Villa players scumbags during his brief stint as a coach. Agbonlahor, now 39, described a tense training session that highlighted the clash of personalities. He recounted that the team was conducting a crossing and shooting drill when the quality of the passes deteriorated and the players were forced to take a shot only every ten minutes.

The low standard left the squad feeling cold, and Agbonlahor, who was one of Paul Lambert's captains at the time, raised the issue with the manager. Keane responded with sarcasm, asking if the players wanted to warm up, a remark that infuriated the group. Agbonlahor later clarified that his comment was directed at the manager and not at Keane, but the exchange appeared to put the Manchester United legend on the defensive. The incident seemed to be a tipping point.

Agbonlahor remembered the angry stare Keane gave him the following day and noted that Keane left the club shortly after, a timing he described as too coincidental to ignore. He suggested that Keane may have feared a backlash from the players if he stayed, interpreting the exit as a retreat from potential conflict. Keane's own departure from Villa in November 2014 lasted barely five months.

At the time he claimed the decision was driven by a desire to focus on his responsibilities with the Republic of Ireland coaching set‑up, but later admissions hinted at deeper friction within the squad. In a 2022 interview on The Overlap Live Keane disclosed that his frustration stemmed from what he perceived as a lack of professionalism among certain players, referring to them as scumbags who behaved poorly on the training pitch and in their interactions with staff.

He lamented that after leaving Manchester United he encountered a culture where players did not train properly or show respect to the coaching staff. Agbonlahor has not shied away from criticising Keane's managerial style. He has previously challenged Keane over his harsh comments on former teammate Harry Maguire and called him a bitter guy in 2023 after Keane publicly demanded that Declan Rice improve his defensive discipline.

The renewed feud underscores how former teammates can become vocal opponents when their views on leadership and player conduct diverge. It also highlights the lingering impact of short‑lived coaching appointments and the personal animosities that can arise when expectations clash on the touchline. Both men continue to appear as pundits on television, where their occasional barbs keep the rivalry alive for viewers who follow the drama of English football beyond the pitch





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