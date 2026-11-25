Age Action criticizes the HSE decision to halt publicly funded MRI referrals for seniors aged 60 and over, warning it worsens health inequalities and delays care for older patients.

Camille Loftus of the organization Age Action has issued a formal statement expressing deep concern regarding recent media reports that suggest a significant change in healthcare protocol for senior citizens. The letter, published on November 21st, addresses allegations that General Practitioners will no longer be permitted to refer patients aged 60 and older for publicly funded Magnetic Resonance Imaging scans. These diagnostic tools are typically reserved for cases where individuals are suffering from medical issues related to their hips or knees. The decision, if implemented, would strip community-based doctors of their ability to determine the most appropriate diagnostic pathway for elderly patients requiring such specialized imaging.

Impact on Senior Patient Care

The core mechanism of the proposed policy change involves removing the referral authority from General Practitioners for a specific demographic group. This restriction would apply exclusively to individuals who have reached the age of 60 and are experiencing joint-related health problems. The organization argues that this blunt administrative approach undermines the clinical autonomy of doctors who are best positioned to assess individual patient needs. By removing this capacity, the health service risks increasing already lengthy waiting lists for diagnostic procedures. Patients may be forced to live in prolonged pain while awaiting alternative forms of assessment or treatment within the public system.

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Conflict With Sláintecare Goals

Health services should ideally be guided by best clinical practice rather than being driven solely by cost-cutting measures. The proposed restriction appears to contradict the fundamental goals of Sláintecare, which aims to deliver the right care in the right place at the right time. General Practitioners are trained to evaluate which diagnostic tool is most suitable for their specific patient population. Denying them this discretion forces a one-size-fits-all approach that may not align with complex medical realities. The organization contends that such a policy reflects a systemic failure to support the health service response to an ageing population. Instead of facilitating access, the move appears to deny older people the diagnostics they medically need.

Rise in Health Inequality and Ageism

This administrative decision is likely to exacerbate existing health inequalities, particularly affecting older people who cannot afford private health insurance. Wealthier patients might still access private imaging services, while those dependent on the public system face significant barriers to care. The Commission on Care previously identified a persistent narrative of ageism within the healthcare system. This new policy appears to validate that negative narrative by treating seniors as a financial burden rather than patients requiring equitable treatment. The restriction effectively penalizes a demographic group based on age rather than medical necessity, deepening the divide between those who can pay and those who cannot.

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Consequences for Public Health

Denying access to medically indicated scans has direct consequences for public health outcomes and patient well-being. Delayed diagnosis often leads to worsened health conditions, reduced mobility, and increased dependency on other health services. The organization emphasizes that the health service response cannot be to restrict access based on age. Maintaining GP access to MRI scans for those over 60 is essential for maintaining high standards of care. Removing this option risks creating a two-tier system where clinical need is secondary to administrative cost savings. The health system must prioritize patient outcomes over bureaucratic efficiency to truly serve the community.

Call for Evidence-Based Policy

Age Action urges decision-makers to revert to evidence-based practices that prioritize patient welfare above all else. The organization warns that reversing clinical judgment at the point of care will ultimately cost the health system more in long-term complications. Patients need timely access to diagnostics to prevent their conditions from deteriorating further. The current proposal fails to meet the standards of care expected in a modern health service. Stakeholders must consider the human cost of such restrictions on the most vulnerable members of society. Equitable access to healthcare remains a fundamental right that should not be compromised by age-based exclusions.