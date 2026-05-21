Age Inquiry Launched for Asylum-Seeking Somali Youth Charged with Murder

An age inquiry has been launched by Dublin District Court regarding a Somali national charged with the murder of a 17-year-old in Ireland. The young man, who cannot be named, had provided multiple dates of birth to authorities in Italy and the UK, sparking a review of his age by the court. Tusla, the childcare agency, previously believed him to be an adult but the court has asked for further clarification on his age. The case also raises questions about how this young person came to be in Ireland and his background

Dublin District Court is conducting an age inquiry into a Somali national who applied for asylum in Ireland last year and is charged with the murder of a 17-year-old in Donaghmede, Dublin, in October.

The court heard that the young man, who cannot be named, provided different dates of birth to authorities in Italy and the UK before seeking asylum in Ireland. Tusla, the childcare services agency, believes he is an adult but the court was told it was highly unusual for them to seek three extensions to care orders to keep him in their care after coming to the view that he was not entitled to their services.

The young person maintained his date of birth was June 20th, 2008, while fingerprints on file for an individual of the same name matched those provided by this person in Italy in 2023, consistent with age 19 or 20 at the time of the alleged murder. The court inquiry follows a claim that the young person was a stowaway in a container, raised in Italy and Scotland, before coming to Ireland.

An email to the court from the young person's alleged brother, from Ethiopia, asked for his birth certificate including one with the date of birth as October 8th, 2006, which would have made him 19, and another with the corrected date as October 8th, 2008, consistent with his current age. It was previously reported that the young person had been accommodated by Tusla for at least three different dates of birth to authorities in Italy and the UK before seeking asylum in Ireland.

A separate case of tech job losses in Ireland has been raised after Meta cut 20% of the Irish workforce





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Ireland News Dublin District Court Asylum Seeker Murder Charge Age Inquiry Tusla Immigration

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