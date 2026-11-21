Aghada secures first Munster title with four goals against Gaultier, setting up a semi-final clash with Donaghmoyne at MTU Cork on Sunday 29 November.

Aghada claimed their first AIB Munster Senior Ladies' Football Club Championship title by defeating Gaultier with a decisive 4-8 to 0-6 victory at Cahir on Saturday. The Cork side overcame a previous drawn encounter two weeks prior to secure a commanding lead that eliminated any hope of a Waterford comeback.

Four Goals Define Aghada Championship Victory

Four goals proved to be the critical difference in the match, particularly the second goal scored by Kaitlin Smith just 20 seconds into the second half. This early strike in the latter period shifted the momentum entirely in favor of Aghada, allowing them to dominate the remainder of the contest. The Cork team maintained superior control from the opening whistle, led by key performances from Mary Leahy, Róisín Phelan, and Player-of-the-Match Maisie McRae.

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Match Mechanics and Early Goal Scoring

Aghada demonstrated tactical superiority early in the game, utilizing the wind conditions to their advantage. Grace Geraghty made a crucial save for Gaultier to deny Sarah Leahy an early goal, but Kaitlin Smith capitalized on the resulting forty-five-meter award. By the sixth minute, Róisín Phelan assisted Mary Leahy to open the scoring, marking the start of a relentless offensive pressure. Phelan added a third score from a free kick, bringing the halftime count to 1-3 to 0-0, despite a superb defensive block by Clodagh Carroll.

Gaultier Responds But Cannot Reverse Deficit

Gaultier struggled to find rhythm against the organized Cork defense, relying heavily on free kicks to register their points. Emma Fitzgerald scored three points for Waterford, including two from frees, while Molly Comerford and Maeve Sheridan added single points late in the game. Annie Fitzgerald also contributed a point for Gaultier, but these efforts were insufficient to counter the four-goal deficit established by Aghada. Abigail Ring led the scoring charge for Cork with three points, complementing the goals from Smith and Leahy.

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Injury Update and Team Substitutions

Aghada faced a significant setback late in the match when Sarah Leahy suffered an injury that required her to be stretchered from the pitch. Her departure prompted a welcome return for Hannah Looney, who had recently played Aussie Rules football, replacing Leahy in the lineup. The substitution occurred with five minutes remaining, but it did not alter the outcome as Aghada held firm against late pressure from Gaultier players Annie Fitzgerald and Emma Fitzgerald.

All-Ireland Semi-Final Details and Squad Lists

Aghada will now advance to the AIB All-Ireland Club Semi-Final, where they face Ulster and Monaghan champions Donaghmoyne. The match is scheduled for Sunday 29 November at 1pm at MTU Cork. Referee Seamus Mulvihill from Kerry oversaw the final, which saw extensive squad usage from both teams including substitutes such as Mary Collins, Emma Farmer, and Kaitlin Lynch. The final scoreline of 4-8 to 0-6 confirmed Aghada as deserving champions after a comprehensive team performance.