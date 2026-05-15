Ahern receives backlash for immigration comments

Bertie Ahern has been widely criticized for his comments made in a video, where he raised concerns about immigration and sharia law. Ahern said he was worried about the presence of Africans in the country and that the immigration system should move more swiftly. Ahern issued an apology, stating that his comments did not represent the views of the party and that he had no problem with people from Africa or the Congo. Minister for Public ExpenditureSharon Boylan, Minister for Arts, Heritage and the GaeltachtDonal Ennis, and Labour Party representativeDermot Ahern have called for Ahern to step down.

Former taoiseach Bertie Ahern has been widely criticized for his comments made in a video, where he raised concerns about immigration and sharia law . He said he was worried about the presence of Africans in the country and that the immigration system should move more swiftly.

Ahern later issued an apology, stating that his comments did not represent the views of the party and that he had no problem with people from Africa or the Congo. Minister for Public ExpenditureSharon Boylan, Minister for Arts, Heritage and the GaeltachtDonal Ennis, and Labour Party representativeDermot Ahern were among those who have called for Ahern to step down





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Ireland Bertie Ahern Immigration Sharia Law African Immigrants Immigration System Political Criticism Hamas Gaza Bertie Ahern Immigration Sharia Law African Immigrants Immigration System Political Criticism Political Backlash

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