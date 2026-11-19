Entrepreneurs like Claudio Reiter and Leon Busch deploy AI to build labs autonomously, signaling a shift where founders operate solo with near-zero human staff and minimal capital.

Entrepreneurs Claudio Reiter and Leon Busch have pioneered a new paradigm in laboratory construction by instructing an AI agent to autonomously design and build a third fully automated biotech lab. The Helsinki-based pair first constructed two such facilities manually before deciding to delegate the process to artificial intelligence. They stated that it is arrogant to assume humans know best how to build the very labs intended to teach AI wet-lab science. Consequently, they encoded their expertise into an agent capable of managing the entire build process independently.

Autonomous Agents Manage Major Capital

The AI agent currently coordinates a budget of approximately $500,000 (€455,000) to execute the laboratory construction. It handles complex logistical tasks ranging from procuring specialized scientific instruments to instructing human contractors on installation procedures. While this agent manages infrastructure, other AI agents are simultaneously running simple undergraduate-level experiments. These digital workers operate for human masters who intend to base their company between San Francisco and Zurich. Reiter predicts that within months, the complexity of experiments performed by these agents will increase significantly. He believes they will eventually contribute meaningfully to scientific research and make discoveries that human scientists could never achieve alone.

Also read Patience a virtue that is finally paying off for Ulster and Ireland’s Nick Timoney

Shift From VC Funding to Zero-Employee Start-Ups

This development reflects a broader transformation in start-up culture, which was traditionally defined by large teams, long hours, and heavy venture capital financing. Today, it is possible to launch a company without significant capital or employees. Ziv Reichert, a partner at London-based venture capital firm Phoenix Court, noted that it has never been easier to start a company. This sentiment was echoed by OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman in 2024, who remarked that there is a betting pool among tech CEOs for the first one-person billion-dollar company to emerge within a year. The innovation cycle for start-ups is now accelerating rapidly, particularly for those whose core product involves AI itself. Founders utilize AI agents to write code, register companies, design products, and produce marketing videos.

New Tools Accelerate Development Cycles

Founders identify late last year as the turning point for this industry shift, driven by the release of powerful new tools. Specifically, Anthropic's Claude Opus 4.5 and its Claude Code interface have made coding cheaper, faster, and more accessible than ever before. Toby Mather, co-founder of the AI start-up Rig, wrote in a February newsletter titled Opus Babies that the tool appeared on November 24. He reported that his company completed eighteen months of traditional development work in just three months using these new capabilities. Even individuals without coding skills can now develop software by speaking aloud to AI agents and describing what they wish to create.

Advertisement

Eye-Opening Moments in Entrepreneurial History

The potential for zero-human operations was highlighted by Helena Gagern, who co-founded a tech hub and runs The Embassy, a venture capital fund for European start-ups in San Francisco. She was stunned to meet an entrepreneur whose new start-up already had a drug in animal testing despite having no employees. The founder told Gagern that he could rebuild every aspect of his company using AI agents. This included driving research, trial design, and the selection of diseases to target entirely through artificial intelligence. Gagern described this as an eye-opening moment regarding how far one can push building a company with practically no human staff. She added that while many San Francisco start-ups still raise large venture capital sums, some have made tens of millions within their first year without raising any external funding.

Democratization of Software and Global Reach

Vincent Huguet, who co-founded the freelance platform Malt in 2013, compares this shift to the arrival of cloud computing twenty years ago. He argues that just as the cloud removed hardware as a barrier to entry, AI is now removing software development as a barrier. He notes that anyone with basic technical curiosity can create software products. Isabel Greenslade, co-founder of Structured AI, uses Claude Code to mock up prototypes instantly based on customer conversations. Jimmy Cockerton, founder of Impact Advantage, explains that this rapid prototyping reduces start-up risk by allowing immediate feedback. Furthermore, a recent study by academics at the University of British Columbia and the Stockholm School of Economics found that AI is making start-ups more geographically diverse. The data indicates that innovative companies are increasingly being created outside traditional tech hubs like San Francisco or New York.