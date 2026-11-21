AI stocks face a sharp retreat as Nvidia sheds trillions and tech giants see valuations drop. Investors question if current capital expenditures will generate returns.

The artificial intelligence investment boom that began with the launch of ChatGPT four years ago is encountering significant headwinds. November 30 marks the fourth anniversary of the technology's entry into the market, while November 24 commemorates the 1,000th trading day of the current AI era. These milestones arrive as the sector experiences a pronounced correction, with the market reassessing the financial viability of its massive spending habits.

Nvidia Loses Trillions As Market Sentiment Shifts

Nvidia has borne the brunt of the recent sell-off, shedding more than $2 trillion in market value following a rapid and steep decline. This dramatic loss in capitalization serves as the most visible indicator of a broader reassessment regarding the AI investment case. The sharp retreat in Nvidia shares suggests that the initial euphoria surrounding the technology sector is giving way to cautious scrutiny from institutional and retail investors alike.

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Record Capital Expenditures Raise Investor Concerns

Charlie Bilello, a strategist at Creative Planning, highlights that capital expenditure has reached unprecedented levels relative to revenue for major technology firms. The spending burden is particularly heavy at Meta, where capital expenditure now accounts for 43 percent of its revenue. Microsoft follows closely, with 39 percent of its revenue directed toward capital expenditures, while Alphabet's parent company, Google, spends 34 percent. Amazon is also seeing high levels of investment, dedicating 27 percent of its revenue to capital expenditures. These figures represent record highs across the board and have unsettled shareholders concerned about immediate profitability.

Valuation Ratios Drop Across Major Tech Giants

Market valuations for several key players have contracted significantly over the last year, reflecting a cooling of investor enthusiasm. Bilello notes that Alphabet's price-earnings ratio has nearly halved, dropping from 28 to 15. Amazon's valuation has also decreased, trading at 21 times estimates compared to 34 a year ago. Meta has seen its ratio fall from 27 to 21, while Microsoft has experienced a re-rating from 35 to 28. These downward adjustments indicate that investors are increasingly demanding tangible evidence that the massive infrastructure investments will yield substantial financial returns.

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Historical Comparisons To The Dotcom Bubble Era

The current market dynamics have drawn comparisons to the technology boom of the late 1990s. Bespoke Investment Group recently observed that the Nasdaq index rose almost exactly the same amount during the first 980 trading days following the release of ChatGPT as it did after the launch of the Netscape browser in 1994. While this parallel may appear ominous, historical context is important. The dotcom bubble did not collapse immediately; the market continued to rise for another two years before the eventual crash in 2000. This suggests that the current correction might be a phase within a longer-term bull market rather than the immediate end of an era.

Anthropic Debut Signals Continued Enthusiasm

Despite the broader market retreat, signs of continued confidence exist within specific segments of the industry. The market debut of Anthropic briefly pushed the AI company's valuation above $2 trillion, demonstrating that enthusiasm for artificial intelligence remains undiminished in certain investment circles. The fourth anniversary of ChatGPT serves as a reminder of the technological progress achieved since its inception. However, the subsequent 1,000 trading days will likely determine whether the current economic model for AI infrastructure is sustainable and if investors have accurately priced the long-term value of these technologies.