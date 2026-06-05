AI leaders call for coordinated pause mechanisms as self‑improving systems accelerate

Anthropic and other AI firms urge the creation of a verifiable, multi‑lab slowdown protocol to manage the risks of recursive self‑improvement, warning that unilateral pauses could undermine safety if less cautious actors keep advancing.

AI developers are being urged to create a coordinated, verifiable mechanism that would allow the pace of frontier artificial‑intelligence research to be slowed or temporarily halted when systems begin to improve themselves faster than society can assess and mitigate the associated risks.

Such a mechanism is seen as essential because the emergence of truly self‑building AI - often described as achieving full recursive self‑improvement - would mark a watershed moment in technological history, but it also raises the spectre of humans losing meaningful control over these systems. The concern is that once an AI can design and produce its own successors, traditional approaches to security, monitoring, and behavioural shaping become far less effective, making it urgent to develop new governance tools that can keep pace with rapid capability gains.

Anthropic, a prominent AI start‑up, illustrated the issue with a concrete internal metric: as of May, more than 80 percent of the new code merged into its codebase was generated by its own language model, Claude. The company argued that having the option to slow down or temporarily pause the development of frontier AI would give policymakers, researchers and civil‑society stakeholders the breathing room needed to update regulatory frameworks, fund alignment research, and build societal institutions capable of managing the technology's impact.

However, Anthropic warned that any slowdown that is unilateral or poorly coordinated could backfire. If some labs continue to push ahead while others pull back, the overall safety landscape could deteriorate, as less cautious actors might gain a competitive edge and set lower safety standards that become the de‑facto norm. For a pause to be meaningful, Anthropic stressed, it would require the agreement of multiple well‑resourced laboratories operating at the leading edge of AI.

This would involve defining clear trigger conditions for initiating a slowdown, establishing transparent criteria for lifting the pause, and designating an independent oversight body to monitor compliance. While a single company could more easily impose its own temporary halt, such a move would have limited effect on the broader ecosystem, merely shifting leadership positions without fostering the global deliberation needed to address the systemic risks.

To support this agenda, Anthropic's research arm, the Anthropic Institute, will study the technical and institutional requirements for a slowdown, and the company plans to convene a series of workshops with policymakers, academic researchers, civil‑society organisations and other AI firms in the coming months. These discussions will focus on managing recursive self‑improvement risks, improving coordination mechanisms, and creating a shared framework for responsible AI development.

The announcement comes as Anthropic recently closed a fundraising round that valued the company at roughly $965 billion and filed confidentially for a U.S. initial public offering, underscoring the scale of resources now flowing into frontier AI and the heightened urgency of establishing robust governance structures





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