AIB chief Colin Hunt reveals the bank is doubling its green lending target to 60 billion by 2030, citing a strategic shift toward greenhushing as political landscapes evolve.

AIB chief executive Colin Hunt announced a significant escalation in the bank's financial commitments to environmental sustainability, revealing that AIB will double its green finance target to €60 billion by 2030. This strategic expansion comes as the banking sector witnesses a fundamental shift in corporate communication strategies, moving away from public declarations of climate action toward what Hunt terms greenhushing. During a recent address at the Cop31 climate summit in Antalya, Turkey, Hunt emphasized that while public discourse on climate topics has diminished, the actual deployment of capital toward renewable energy and transition projects has reached unprecedented levels.

The Mechanism Of Greenhushing And Silent Capital

Colin Hunt, the head of AIB, described a phenomenon he called greenhushing, which has effectively replaced greenwashing as the prevailing trend in corporate climate action among major financial institutions. This behavior involves companies deliberately reducing their public visibility regarding environmental initiatives, even when those organizations are executing substantial and genuine green investments. Hunt noted that businesses were significantly more vocal about climate transition and renewable energy opportunities prior to January 2025, but political changes in various geographies have prompted a quieter operational approach. He stressed that observers should focus on the actual flow of capital rather than the volume of public conversation, noting that critical funds are being deployed largely without fanfare.

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AIB's Ambitious 2030 Lending Expansion

The Bank of Ireland-owned lender AIB has formally updated its long-term lending framework to support a wider array of environmental projects, including home energy upgrades, green mortgages, and large-scale wind and solar developments. The institution originally established a lending target of €30 billion for green, energy-efficient, and energy transition projects by 2030 in 2019, a goal it has already largely achieved with €28 billion loaned to date. The newly announced €60 billion target serves as a baseline floor rather than a maximum limit, reflecting demand that the bank anticipates will outpace these ambitious figures. This expanded capital will finance diverse initiatives ranging from residential retrofits under low-interest loan schemes to multi-hundred-million-euro industrial renewable energy sites.

Stakeholder Perspectives And Market Optimism

Colin Hunt shared insights gained from high-level interactions at the Cop31 summit, including a meeting with former US vice-president Al Gore, who is scheduled to speak at AIB's annual sustainability conference in Dublin next February. Hunt suggested that recent political developments, such as Democratic victories in the US midterm elections, may reduce the necessity for greenhushing by altering the political climate surrounding climate discourse. He observed a growing sense of optimism within the international community at Cop31, contrasting it with the cautious atmosphere detected in previous years. Hunt asserted that while the public conversation volume may fluctuate based on political winds, the underlying economic and technological transition is proceeding visibly and steadily.

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Impact On Future Lending And Growth

The expansion of AIB's green finance portfolio is expected to significantly influence the broader market for sustainable lending and renewable energy development across its operating regions. Colin Hunt highlighted that 43 percent of the bank's lending in the first three quarters of the current year was classified as green or transition in nature, with current visibility indicating that the bank is on track to reach 60 percent or higher by 2030. This trajectory aligns with the institution's commitment to ensure that green lending constitutes 70 percent of all new loans issued by 2030. Hunt also identified the United States as the fastest-growing market for AIB's overseas loans dedicated to large renewable energy projects, signaling a robust international demand for the bank's specialized financial products.

Next Steps In Sustainable Finance Strategy

Looking ahead, AIB plans to maintain its aggressive lending pace, with Hunt indicating that the current pipeline of green projects provides strong visibility for future growth. The bank is preparing to leverage the upcoming sustainability conference in Dublin to further engage with key stakeholders and discuss the evolving landscape of corporate climate responsibility. Colin Hunt's remarks suggest that AIB is positioning itself to capitalize on the silent but steady growth of the green economy, where financial metrics and capital deployment take precedence over public relations narratives. The institution remains committed to supporting the energy transition through scalable financial instruments, reinforcing its role as a critical enabler of the global shift toward renewable energy and energy efficiency.