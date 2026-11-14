AIB Portrait Prize 2026: 750 Artists Submit for Record Entry at National Gallery of Ireland

Brendan Rooney announces a record 750 submissions for the 2026 AIB Portrait Prize at the National Gallery of Ireland, with a blind judging panel set to announce the winner on December 2nd.

The National Gallery of Ireland has reported a historic surge in interest for the 2026 AIB Portrait Prize, with a total of 750 artists submitting their portfolios for consideration. Brendan Rooney, the head curator of the gallery, confirmed that this figure represents the largest number of submissions in the 13-year history of the competition. The extraordinary volume of entries signals that the prize has firmly established itself as a premier event on the cultural calendar for both domestic and international artists.

Competition Mechanics and Prize Structure

Established in 2014, the AIB Portrait Prize invites applications from Irish artists residing abroad as well as those living within Ireland. Participants can utilize any artistic medium to create a portrait that was produced within the last three years. The primary incentive for the winner is a substantial cash award of €15,000, which accompanies a professional commission valued at €5,000 to create a new portrait for the National Gallery's permanent collection. This commissioned work will feature a subject selected by the gallery authorities.

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In addition to the main award, the competition offers two highly commended prizes, each valued at €1,500. These accolades recognize outstanding talent that may not secure the top honor but still demonstrates exceptional artistic merit and technical proficiency. The financial support provided through these awards helps sustain the artistic output of emerging and established creators alike.

Shortlisted Artworks and Medium Diversity

The 2026 exhibition features 26 shortlisted works that showcase a diverse range of artistic techniques and materials. The selection includes 12 traditional paintings and nine photographic prints, highlighting the enduring appeal of classic and modern visual styles. The remaining five artworks employ mixed media approaches, incorporating unconventional elements such as video installations, pastel sketches, pencil drawings, and even biological materials.

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One notable entry is Domnick Sorace's Self-Extended, created in 2023, which utilizes the artist's own blood mixed with distilled water. These biological components are showcased within hollow glass spheres, creating a visceral connection between the creator and the viewer. Another significant piece is Joe Caslin's Seen, which reproduces a 50ft mural of a transgender man originally installed on Dublin's Townsend Street. This work combines graphite and digital drawing with archival pigment prints on cotton rag paper.

Blind Judging Process and Expert Panel

The selection of the winner is conducted through a rigorous blind judging process to ensure impartiality and fairness. The judging panel for 2026 consists of Irish artist Brian Fay, writer Joseph McBrinn, and Christina Kennedy, the head of collections at the Irish Museum of Modern Art. This diverse group represents different sectors of the art world, including creative practice, literary criticism, and institutional curation.

Brendan Rooney explained that the panel does not receive the names or genders of the artists submitting the work. Although judges may recognize certain styles or prior works, the anonymity of the submission prevents any prescriptive approach from influencing the outcome. The panel changes annually to maintain fresh perspectives and avoid stagnation in the selection criteria. Judges look for qualities that resonate deeply, offering insightful narratives that draw the viewer into the story behind each artwork.

Visitor Engagement and Junior Category Success

The 2025 edition of the prize attracted 108,743 visitors to the National Gallery of Ireland, demonstrating strong public engagement with portrait art. In parallel, the AIB Young Portrait Prize continues to nurture talent among younger demographics. Founded in 2019, this category is open to children under the age of 18. Education administrator Jennie Taylor noted that while the senior category saw record numbers, the junior category received slightly over 200 artworks.

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The junior competition divides participants into four age categories: six years and under, seven to 11 years, 12 to 15 years, and 16 to 18 years. Twenty children have been shortlisted for prizes across these groups. Category winners receive €250, while the overall winner is awarded €500. All participants receive a selection of art supplies to encourage continued creative development. The judging considers developmental leaps, particularly in the seven to 11 age group.

Exhibition Schedule and Future Venues

The winner of the 2026 Portrait Prize will be announced on Wednesday, December 2nd. The exhibition featuring the shortlisted works is currently on display in the Portrait Gallery, specifically Room 23, within the National Gallery of Ireland. Visitors can view the artworks until March 14th, 2027, providing ample opportunity for the public to engage with the diverse selections.

Following its run in Dublin, the exhibition will travel to regional venues to reach broader audiences. The AIB Portrait Prize and AIB Young Portrait Prize exhibitions will be held at the Galway Arts Centre from April 3rd to June 27th next year. Subsequently, the works will move to the Limerick City Gallery of Art, where they will be displayed from July 9th to August 15th. These touring dates ensure that the talent recognized by the prize continues to inspire communities across Ireland.