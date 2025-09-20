Aidan Cooney: From Ireland AM to New Beginnings in Radio and Family Life

Former Ireland AM presenter Aidan Cooney reflects on his career and personal life, from his early days in radio to his two decades on morning television and his current role with Ireland’s Classic Hits Radio. The article explores Cooney's career, including his experiences with radio stations and his long tenure on Ireland AM, and delves into his personal life with his wife Audrey and their children.

Aidan Cooney , a familiar face to many for two decades as a host of Ireland AM, made the decision to step away from the morning programme in 2018. His career since then has been marked by new opportunities and a focus on family life with his wife Audrey. Cooney's career, spanning radio and television, showcases resilience and a commitment to embracing new challenges. His journey is a compelling example of how personal experiences shape professional paths.

Cooney's story begins in Ballymun, Dublin, where he was raised as one of three children. His early life was shaped by profound loss, as both of his parents passed away before he had the chance to share his children with them. He has shared his regret about this with the Irish Independent. His mother’s death from ovarian and breast cancer in 1986, followed by his father’s passing six years later from a heart attack, left a lasting impact. This experience underscores the importance of family. It is a sentiment that resonates deeply. Cooney's early career was in radio. He started with Eamonn Cooke's Radio Dublin in the late 1970s. He used the name Aidan Jay. He balanced this role with his work as a junior official with the Revenue Commissioners. He also worked on several pirate stations, including ARD, Big D, Community Broadcasting Corporation, Annabel Radio, Sunshine Radio, Radio Nova, Q102, and Treble TR. Furthermore, he was the weekend breakfast presenter on Century Radio, Ireland's first national commercial radio station. Later, he became Classic Hits 98FM’s Head of Sport before hosting a weekday breakfast show with Kara Hanahoe. This diverse experience helped him to develop the skills that would later serve him well. In 1999, Cooney began his long run on Ireland AM, staying with the programme for almost two decades. His presence on Ireland AM made him a household name. He left the show in 2018. After leaving Ireland AM, Cooney co-hosted a breakfast show with Venetia Quik on Q102. He also had his own Sunday programme. Recently, it was announced that he would be joining Ireland’s Classic Hits Radio to present Sunday afternoons. Cooney has expressed his enthusiasm for the new role. This demonstrates his ongoing passion for broadcasting. He stated that he was looking for a new challenge and was excited to work with talented people. This eagerness for new challenges highlights his adaptability. His relationship with his wife Audrey is another important part of his life. Cooney met Audrey in 1982. They have been together for over 40 years. He describes her as the “beautiful young one” he met at work. Their relationship blossomed over time. Eventually, he gathered the courage to ask her out. They were together for 11 years before they got engaged. Cooney credits a friend, Cagney, for encouraging him to propose. His family is a significant aspect of his life. He and Audrey welcomed their daughter Rebecca in 1997, the same day Princess Diana died. They later had a son, Robert, about three years later. His family life provides a balance to his professional career. Cooney's journey reflects the challenges of life. It reflects both personal and professional milestones. His dedication to family and his ongoing career demonstrate his resilience. He is a well-known figure in Irish media. He has consistently embraced change. His career trajectory serves as an inspiration to those in media. He is someone known for his versatility and longevity. His career is a story of perseverance





