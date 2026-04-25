Aidan Keane and Patsy Keane Announce Pregnancy – Six Months After Stunning Wedding

Aidan Keane, son of Roy Keane, and his wife Patsy are expecting their first child. The announcement was made via a heartwarming TikTok video showcasing the moment Patsy revealed the news to Aidan, six months after their Welsh wedding.

Celebrity couple Aidan Keane and Patsy Keane are overjoyed as they anticipate the arrival of their first child. The announcement comes just six months after their picturesque wedding in Wales, a celebration that captivated fans with its elegance and heartfelt moments.

Aidan, son of football legend Roy Keane, and Patsy exchanged vows in October, with Aidan looking sharp in a tailored black suit and Patsy radiating beauty in an off-the-shoulder bandeau dress adorned with delicate lace sleeves and a classic veil. Their wedding photos and videos quickly circulated online, showcasing a deeply loving and joyful connection between the two. Now, their journey is entering a new and exciting chapter as they prepare to welcome a little one into their lives.

Patsy has been generously sharing glimpses of her pregnancy journey with her followers on TikTok, creating a sense of shared excitement and anticipation. She recently posted a particularly touching video revealing the moment she shared the wonderful news with Aidan.

The video cleverly interweaves footage from their wedding day – a tender kiss at the altar and their joyful walk down the aisle – with a more recent clip capturing Aidan’s heartwarming reaction to discovering he will soon be a father. Patsy’s accompanying caption is a beautiful testament to their love and the support they’ve found in each other: '6 months ago you made me a wife... and now you've made me a mummy.

'the past 6 months you’ve held my hand through the hardest days i’ve ever had. but you also gave me my happiest ones. i love you more than you’ll ever know'. The video is a touching portrayal of their growing family and the profound joy they are experiencing. The couple’s beloved dog also makes a charming appearance, excitedly jumping on the couch and offering a playful toy, seemingly sensing the momentous occasion.

Fans have been quick to comment on the adorable canine reaction, with many remarking on the intuitive nature of animals. This exciting news adds another layer of joy to the Keane family. Aidan’s father, Roy Keane, is already a grandfather to four, having welcomed two new grandchildren in the past year. Roy’s daughter, Leah Keane, and her fiancé, Southampton defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis, welcomed their daughter, Iris, in December.

Roy proudly announced the arrival of his third grandson in April, sharing a simple yet heartfelt message on social media: “My new grandson, big baby. ” The expanding Keane family is a testament to the enduring power of love and the joy of new beginnings. The news of Aidan and Patsy’s pregnancy is met with widespread congratulations and well wishes from fans and followers alike, eager to witness the next chapter in their beautiful story.

The couple’s openness in sharing their journey has resonated with many, creating a sense of connection and shared happiness. As they prepare for parenthood, Aidan and Patsy are undoubtedly surrounded by love and support, both from their families and their devoted fans. The anticipation for the arrival of their little one is palpable, and the future looks bright for this blossoming family





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