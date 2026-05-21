Air France Flight Diverted After US Customs Suspects Passenger of Ebola Virus

A transatlantic Air France flight was dramatically diverted to Montreal after US Customs raised concerns that a passenger may have been exposed to the deadly Ebola virus. The plane was en route from Paris to Detroit when it was forced to land in Canada following concerns raised by US Customs and Border Protection.

A transatlantic Air France flight was dramatically diverted to Montreal after US authorities feared a passenger may have been exposed to the deadly Ebola virus.

The aircraft had been en route from Paris to Detroit when it was forced to change course and touch down in Canada following concerns raised by US Customs and Border Protection. Authorities have yet to confirm whether the passenger was displaying any symptoms associated with the virus, reports revealed the plane landed in Montreal at approximately 5.15pm, where the passenger was reportedly taken off the aircraft before it continued on its way to Detroit.

Air France subsequently confirmed that a Congolese passenger had been refused entry into the United States. Enhanced screening procedures have also been implemented for travellers departing from airports in the Democratic Republic of Congo, South Sudan and Uganda, as well as anyone who has visited them within the preceding 21 days. Health officials say the outbreak has resulted in 139 suspected deaths and nearly 600 suspected cases so far.

The Department of Homeland Security unveiled a 30-day travel ban on non-US passport holders travelling from the Democratic Republic of Congo, South Sudan and Uganda. World Health Organisation has declared the outbreak a public health emergency of international concern. The World Health Organisation has confirmed 51 verified Ebola cases in Congo's northern provinces, alongside two confirmed cases in Uganda.

On Wednesday, US secretary of state Marco Rubio stated that the United Nations agency had been a little late in identifying the lethal disease. Rubio also stated that the response to the outbreak has been affected by the criticism his predecessor, Hillary Clinton, had made in the past about the slow response to a similar outbreak. The US secretary of state emphasized that the priority is to contain the outbreak and cut the transmission chain.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has also confirmed that 51 cases have been verified thus far in the Democratic Republic of the Congo across the northern provinces of Ituri and North Kivu. The WHO Director-General also stated that the scale of the epidemic is much larger





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Air France Ebola Virus US Customs Travel Ban Public Health Emergency Humanitarian Crisis Democratic Republic Of Congo South Sudan Uganda

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