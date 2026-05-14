The news text discusses the airline boss's concerns about rising jet fuel prices, Ryanair's fuel sourcing strategy, and their stance on airport expansion plans. It also mentions the New York prosecutors' decision to allow self-report fraud, the airline boss's return to London, and Beijing's decision to serve Trump-friendly fare.

The airline boss conceded that his group had been "very worried" around two months ago about a shortage of jet fuel. Europe is now sourcing fuel from West Africa, the Americas and Norway, cutting dependence on the blocked Strait of Hormuz, O'Leary noted.

But he warned that prices have risen, from around $70 (€60) a barrel before the Middle East conflict erupted in February to hit around $140 at one stage. Ryanair has bought 80 per cent of what it needs up to the end of March next year at around $67 a barrel, but will still have to foot the bill for the other 20 per cent.

O'Leary also warned that Ryanair would halt any expansion of the airline at Dublin Airport if charges rise there on the back of State company DAA's €5.6 billion plan to expand the gateway. Branding the plan "a waste", he argued that the airport could increase passenger traffic to 45 million a-year simply by adding a new pier to terminal one for around €100 million. Self-report fraud and walk free, New York prosecutors tell Wall Street.

I am back in London after three years. It's difficult to explain why. Connacht high on belief but Edinburgh have nothing to lose. Beijing puts Peking duck aside to serve Trump-friendly fare





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Airline Boss Jet Fuel Prices Fuel Sourcing Strategy Airport Expansion Plans Self-Report Fraud New York Prosecutors Airline Boss's Return To London Beijing's Decision To Serve Trump-Friendly Far

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