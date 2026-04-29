Airnav Ireland Reports €12 Million Profit Amid Rising Air Traffic

State air navigation agency Airnav Ireland achieved a profit of €11.95 million last year, a 16% increase, driven by increased air traffic and revenue from navigation services. The company is investing in infrastructure to meet future demand while addressing staffing concerns raised by unions.

Air Navigation Ireland, the state agency responsible for air traffic control , reported a substantial profit of nearly €12 million for the past year, marking a 16 percent increase from the €10.3 million recorded in the previous year.

This financial success is largely attributed to the revenue generated from providing crucial air traffic control services to aircraft utilizing Irish airports and navigating through the country’s airspace. A significant portion of this airspace serves as a vital transit route for transatlantic flights, connecting Europe and North America, making Airnav’s role indispensable to international air travel.

The company’s accounts reveal a robust financial position, concluding the year with approximately €99.7 million in cash reserves, encompassing both short-term deposits and strategic investments. While earnings from assisting with takeoffs and landings at Irish airports remained stable at €33 million, the overall growth demonstrates the increasing demand for Airnav’s services.

The recent financial maneuvers by Airnav, including a High Court-approved capital reduction of €310 million, are linked to its formation in 2023 following a split from the Irish Aviation Authority. Notably, the agency has assured its staff that this substantial sum will not be distributed as dividends to the national treasury, but rather reinvested into the organization. Currently, Airnav is engaged in ongoing discussions with unions and employees through the Internal Disputes Resolution Board.

A key concern raised by the Irish Air Traffic Controllers’ Association centers on staffing levels, particularly in light of the escalating demand driven by the resurgence of air travel. The agency responded by increasing its workforce from 642 to 677 employees, with a specific increase in the number of air traffic controllers, rising from 303 to 311. This expansion reflects a proactive approach to addressing the challenges posed by growing air traffic volumes.

Looking ahead, Airnav’s Chairman, Bryan Bourke, highlighted that 2025 witnessed record-breaking levels of air traffic, coinciding with the commencement of a new regulatory period. The agency’s strategic focus remains firmly on delivering safe, reliable, and efficient air navigation services within an increasingly complex operational landscape. A core component of this strategy involves continuous investment in infrastructure and technology to effectively meet future demand and maintain the highest standards of safety and performance.

This commitment to modernization and expansion is crucial for supporting the continued growth of the aviation sector in Ireland and ensuring the seamless flow of air traffic through its strategically important airspace. The agency’s financial health and proactive workforce management position it well to navigate the evolving demands of the industry and contribute to the overall economic prosperity of the nation.

The company’s success is a testament to the critical role it plays in connecting Ireland to the global aviation network





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