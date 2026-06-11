Aisling Bonner's Hilarious Wedding Dress Transport Video

Aisling Bonner, a 2FM presenter, shared a video of herself transporting her wedding dress to Dublin city center for her big day. She engaged to her American partner, Alex, in late 2024 after meeting in a hostel in Madrid, Spain. The video shows her walking through the city center with her sealed-away wedding dress, flaunting it at passersby. Aisling mentioned that she didn't own a car and that this was a more fun way to collect her wedding dress. Laura Fox, another 2FM presenter, called the video 'art', and one follower commented on the guy in the van not caring. Aisling and her fiancé are getting married close to one another, choosing a Dublin city wedding venue and planning a honeymoon in Kinsale and Kentucky.

Aisling Bonner , a 2FM presenter, shared a hilarious video of herself transporting her wedding dress to Dublin city center for her big day. She engaged to her American partner, Alex, in late 2024 after meeting in a hostel in Madrid , Spain .

The video shows her walking through the city center with her sealed-away wedding dress, flaunting it at passersby. Aisling mentioned that she didn't own a car and that this was a more fun way to collect her wedding dress. Laura Fox, another 2FM presenter, called the video 'art', and one follower commented on the guy in the van not caring.

Aisling and her fiancé are getting married close to one another, choosing a Dublin city wedding venue and planning a honeymoon in Kinsale and Kentucky





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Aisling Bonner 2FM Wedding Dress Transport Dublin City Center Engagement American Partner Madrid Spain Kinsale Kentucky

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