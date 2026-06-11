Aisling Franciosi Set to Star in Hello & Paris and Grown Ups Adaptation

Actress Aisling Franciosi joins an elite cast including Kate Hudson and Javier Bardem in the upcoming romantic comedy Hello & Paris and takes a role in the Marian Keyes adaptation Grown Ups.

The entertainment world is abuzz with the latest casting announcements involving the talented actress Aisling Franciosi , who is poised to take on two significant new roles in upcoming cinematic projects.

Most notably, she is set to join a glittering ensemble cast in a highly anticipated romantic comedy titled Hello & Paris. This film promises to be a sophisticated exploration of love and connection, featuring an impressive lineup of stars including the luminous Kate Hudson and the Academy Award winner Javier Bardem.

The narrative for Hello & Paris is loosely inspired by the pages of Deborah McKinlay’s novel, That Part Was True, suggesting a story that blends reality with the whimsy of romantic chance and the beauty of serendipity. The plot of the film centers on the unexpected and initially frictional relationship between a professional landscape architect and a writer.

Their journey begins with a prickly and somewhat awkward first meeting in the romantic city of Paris, a setting that typically fosters love but initially provides a backdrop for tension and misunderstanding. However, as the story progresses, the two protagonists find themselves drawn to one another despite the vast physical distance separating them.

As they reside on opposite sides of the Atlantic Ocean, they cultivate a deep emotional bond through the exchange of cherished books and culinary recipes, turning a chance encounter into a meaningful transatlantic romance. Adding to the prestige of the production is a supporting cast that includes Phil Dunster, known for his role in Ted Lasso, the elegant Gemma Chan from Crazy Rich Asians, and the versatile Marianne Jean-Baptiste of Without a Trace.

This mixture of international talent suggests that the film will offer a rich, multicultural perspective on modern romance and long-distance intimacy. Beyond the excitement of Hello & Paris, Aisling Franciosi is also expanding her professional portfolio with a role in the upcoming adaptation of Grown Ups, based on the acclaimed work of author Marian Keyes.

This project appears to be a poignant exploration of familial ties and the complexities of maturing, which is a hallmark of the storytelling style found in the works of Keyes. The cast for this adaptation is equally impressive, bringing together a wealth of talent from various successful series and films.

Barry Ward, who gained significant prominence in Bad Sisters, will step into the role of Johnny, while Robert Sheehan, known for his charismatic and unpredictable presence in Love/Hate, will portray Liam. The production also features the seasoned Adrian Dunbar from Line of Duty in the role of Canice, further grounding the project in a sense of authenticity and emotional gravity.

The supporting ensemble for Grown Ups continues to shine with Amy-Leigh Hickman, recognized for her work in YOU, playing the role of Nell, and the legendary Sinéad Cusack, seen in Marcella, taking on the role of Rose. Additionally, Karin Hanczewski, whose performance in Call My Agent was highly praised by critics and audiences alike, will join the cast as Ed.

This diverse range of actors suggests that the film will be a character-driven piece, focusing on the nuanced dynamics of a family navigating the shared challenges of adulthood and reconciliation. By balancing these two very different projects—a lighthearted, scenic romantic comedy and a grounded familial drama—Aisling Franciosi is demonstrating a remarkable range as a performer.

Her ability to navigate between the whimsical streets of Paris and the heartfelt emotional landscapes of a Marian Keyes story highlights her growing influence in the global industry. As fans eagerly await the release of both films, it is clear that the actress is entering a prolific phase of her career, choosing roles that challenge her and allow her to collaborate with some of the most respected names in contemporary cinema





VIP Magazine / 🏆 24. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Aisling Franciosi Hello & Paris Grown Ups Romantic Comedy Movie Casting

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Spring/Summer 2026 Runways Highlight Craft, Vintage Florals and Refined EssentialsDesigners across Paris, London, Copenhagen and beyond placed handcrafted details, reimagined vintage florals and practical accessories at the heart of SS26, creating a season defined by tactile expression, nostalgic prints and elegant, wearable silhouettes.

Read more »

13-Year-Old Boy Sentenced for Murder of 4-Year-Old Sister in TexasParis Bennett, 13 at the time, stabbed his 4-year-old sister Ella to death in their Texas home in 2007. He initially feigned insanity, claiming he thought she was a demon, but later admitted he killed her to hurt his mother. He was sentenced to 40 years and could be eligible for parole soon.

Read more »

Tommy Walsh Joins Kilkenny Minor Hurling Management for 2027Nine‑time All‑Ireland champion Tommy Walsh has been appointed as a coach and selector on Gordon Byrne's Kilkenny minor hurling management team for the 2027 season, joining a panel that includes Liam Lucey, Stephen Morgan, Billy Quinn, Brian Doheny and JJ Grace.

Read more »

Ryanair Passenger Alarms Over Overbooking and Potential Flight DenialAisling Finlay shared a viral TikTok video detailing her experience with Ryanair overbooking, where she was told she was unlikely to board her flight to Spain. This incident highlights recurring issues with the airline's seat allocation and compensation practices, prompting discussions among travelers.

Read more »