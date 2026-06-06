Aisling O'Connor on Freelance Success and Championing Youth Sports Broadcasting

Irish sports broadcaster Aisling O'Connor discusses her leap into freelancing after eight years at Off The Ball, her work with RTÉ and Premier Sports, and her role in the kids' show Total Football, while addressing online negativity and her mission to inspire young sports fans.

Aisling O'Connor, a prominent Irish sports broadcaster, has described her transition from a long-term role at Off The Ball to running her own freelance business as both frightening and ultimately rewarding, marking the busiest year of her career.

Since leaving her salaried position in 2024, she has secured work with major outlets including RTÉ, GAA+, and Premier Sports, where she covers high-profile competitions like the Europa League and Europa Conference League. Her journey into broadcasting was unconventional; while she grew up passionate about playing sports like football, camogie, and soccer, she initially considered careers in physiotherapy.

A formative period living in New York exposed her to different sports media coverage, inspiring her to pursue a broadcasting path back in Ireland. She started with 98FM's events team, gradually built experience through shadowing opportunities, and eventually became Off The Ball's first full-time female reporter-a milestone she values deeply.

Despite the professional successes, Aisling acknowledges the challenges of being a visible female figure in sports media, including occasional unkind or sexist comments on social media, which she says require developing a thick skin. She emphasizes that negative remarks, however minor, can linger and affect one's confidence, but she attributes them to 'haters' and reflects that such comments reveal more about the sender.

Currently, she is a presenter on 'Total Football,' a children's sports show inspired by formats like Sky's Soccer AM. The program features a weekly 'Team of the Week' with kids aged 7 to 13 and explores various careers in sport beyond playing, such as media, science, and fashion. The first season received an overwhelmingly positive public response, with young viewers approaching her in public to inquire about the show's return.

Aisling is now focused on expanding the show's impact with its second season, aiming to further encourage children to engage with sports in diverse ways. She views the entire experience as an amazing journey where she feels she is only getting started





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Aisling O'connor Freelance Broadcasting Off The Ball RTÉ GAA+ Premier Sports Total Football Women In Sports Media Online Abuse Youth Sports Europa League Irish Broadcaster

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