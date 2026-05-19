Alcaraz Withdraws from Wimbledon Due to Wrist Injury

Alcaraz, a two-time champion at Wimbledon, withdraws from the tournament due to a wrist injury, leaving Sinner, the world No 1 and recent Masters 1000 winner, as the top seed. The absence of Alcaraz highlights the importance of wrist injuries in tennis.

As he continues his recovery from the wrist injury that will force him out of action for at least three months during the most significant part of the tennis season, Alcaraz has not competed since withdrawing from his second-round match at the Barcelona Open last month...

Tennis players have to be particularly careful with wrist injuries because of the constant strain their strokes place on their wrists and the risk of developing chronic injuries, meaning Alcaraz’s decision not to compete at Wimbledon comes as no surprise





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Alcaraz Wrist Injury Withdrawal Wimbledon Sinner Masters 1000 Tennis Players Mccormac Stadium Paris-Roubaix (21) Mueller Stadium

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Carlos Alcaraz Withdraws from Wimbledon, Highlighting Wrist Injury StrugglesSpanish tennis player Carlos Alcaraz has withdrawn from Wimbledon, citing a wrist injury which has already forced him to pull out of the French Open. The 23-year-old won the title at both Wimbledon and Roland Garros in 2023 and 2024, respectively.

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