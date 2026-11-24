Aldi simplifies operations and cuts SKUs across Europe to counter Lidl's market share gains and restore its discounter roots amid fierce grocery competition.

German discounter Aldi is executing a significant strategic pivot by slashing product range s and simplifying operations across Europe. This decisive move aims to return the retailer to its discounter roots while addressing increasingly fierce competition in the grocery sector.

Product Range Reduction Strategy

Aldi is removing branded, niche, and duplicate products from its inventory to focus more heavily on everyday essentials and own-label ranges. In the UK, the grocer is reducing the number of products it sells, according to two people familiar with the matter. The retailer typically carries about 2,000 products in its standard range. This trimming process is part of a broader effort to streamline offerings and reduce operational complexity.

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The shift towards a leaner inventory model is evident across multiple European markets. In Italy, Aldi announced in September that it would go back to basics. Similarly, the retailer declared a return to its true discounter roots in Switzerland. Local media reports indicate that Aldi is also pruning its assortment of goods in Germany to reduce costs. These coordinated efforts highlight a unified corporate strategy to reinforce the core value proposition of low prices and simplicity.

Competitive Pressure from Lidl

The strategic adjustment comes as Aldi faces an intensifying battle to woo cost-conscious shoppers. Europe's established supermarket chains have invested heavily in lowering prices, while arch-rival Lidl has gained ground in several key markets. Lidl's market share stands at 14.7 per cent, while Aldi holds a 10.8 per cent share. This gap highlights the urgency of Aldi's response to Lidl's aggressive expansion and pricing strategies.

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In the UK specifically, Aldi remains the bigger of the two discounters with a 10.4 per cent share of the grocery market versus 8.6 per cent for Lidl. However, its sales growth lags far behind its rival. Sales at Lidl increased 6.6 per cent to £3 billion in the 12 weeks to November 1st. In contrast, Aldi's sales only rose 0.4 per cent during the same period, according to data from Worldpanel by Numerator. Lidl gained £23.6 million of net spending from Aldi over this period.

Operational Model and Growth Challenges

In response to these trends, Aldi is trying to return to the discount-focused model that underpinned its international success. In the UK, the retailer's ambition is to have a wider pricing gap over Lidl and other supermarkets. This strategy aims to clearly differentiate itself from competitors. Analysis of three months of grocery basket prices by website Which? shows that in the UK, Lidl cost an average of 1.5 per cent more than Aldi over the three months to October. By comparison, Ocado was 31 per cent higher and Waitrose 40 per cent more.

Mirko Warschun, senior partner at Kearney, described Aldi's shift as a sharpening of the model. He noted that the challenge is protecting the simplicity as consumer expectations generally grow. Aldi is conscious that overloading its stores with too many products risks blunting its competitive edge. This philosophical shift is critical for maintaining the brand's identity in a mature market.

Future Expansion and Regulatory Impact

Aldi faces the challenge of sustaining growth in more mature markets, including the UK, where its once relentless expansion has slowed. In October 2018, when it had 775 UK stores, Aldi set a target of reaching 1,200 by the end of 2025. It opened its 1,000th shop in 2023, when it announced a longer-term target of 1,500. It currently has about 1,100 stores, which is short of its earlier target. This slowdown reflects both market saturation and strategic recalibration.

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Lidl is also opening stores at a significantly lower pace, according to an analysis by UBS published this month. The Competition and Markets Authority's recent removal of an exemption from land restrictions for the discounters is expected to slow their march. Despite these headwinds, Aldi UK said it was the only major supermarket where average prices are lower than a year ago. The company maintains that its volume sales were also growing ahead of the market. As a discounter, it emphasizes keeping things simple to deliver what matters most to its customers.