Alex Dunne remains in the F2 title hunt with 189 points as Rafael Camara departs for Haas in Formula 1. The championship now features a tight two-driver fight with Nikola Tsolov.

Alex Dunne, the Offaly Alpine Academy driver, arrives in Qatar with 189 points, sitting just 18 points behind the championship leader. The title race has shifted dramatically after Rafael Camara, the Ferrari junior driver who led since Baku, confirmed he will not return to Invicta Racing for the final two rounds.

Instead, Camara will spend the remainder of the season in Formula 1 with the Haas team. This decision removes the field's fastest qualifier from the competition but keeps his 207 points frozen in the standings. The championship is now a direct contest between Dunne and Red Bull junior Nikola Tsolov, who sits on 200 points.

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Championship Mathematics And Standings

There are four races remaining in the season, comprising a sprint and a feature race at Lusail and Yas Marina. Up to 78 points are available, including bonuses for pole position and fastest lap. Tsolov only needs eight points to surpass Camara's frozen total, giving him a clear mathematical advantage.

Dunne faces a more difficult path, requiring 19 points to take the lead. He must also outscore Tsolov by 12 points to secure the championship. While the gap is closeable through pure pace, Dunne has been the second-best qualifier of the year, averaging 3.77 seconds on the grid compared to Tsolov's 5.77 seconds.

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Dunne Performance And Penalties

Dunne has recorded one win and nine podiums in his second season with Rodin, but race-day penalties have hampered his charge. In Baku, he crossed the line first in the second feature race but was dropped to third after a five-second penalty for crossing the pit-entry line.

This penalty in Azerbaijan cost Dunne ten points. Without it, he would have arrived in Qatar only eight points off the lead. A track-limits penalty at Spa further reduced his score by placing second instead of winning. These errors have defined his season as much as his qualifying speed.

Future Career And IndyCar Prospects

Dunne's next career move may not be a step up in Formula 1 but a sidestep to IndyCar with Dale Coyne Racing. On October 26, he tested the team's No. 19 Honda at Barber Motorsports Park, leading the morning session and finishing second overall in a 55-lap test.

The test included Irish-American driver Conor Daly and Indy NXT champion Nikita Johnson. Dunne stated he loved every part of the experience and welcomes the challenge of oval racing, despite never having raced on one before. He would become only the second Irish-born driver to race in Indy cars after Derek Daly.

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2027 Grid And F1 Hopes

Dale Coyne Racing has confirmed Nikita Johnson will replace Dennis Hauger in the No. 19 car. This leaves the No. 18 seat, previously held by Romain Grosjean, as the last full-time spot on the 2027 IndyCar grid. Reports indicate Dunne is the frontrunner for this position.

Formula 1 seats for 2027 are effectively filled, with Alpine retaining Pierre Gasly and Franco Colapinto, while Haas took Camara. Dunne joined Alpine after leaving McLaren, and a third F2 season is unlikely as F1 teams prefer first-year champions. An IndyCar role offers paid, professional racing compared to reserve positions.