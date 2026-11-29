Alex Dunne won the Formula 2 feature race in Qatar to move into the championship lead on 219 points, ahead of Nikola Tsolov on 213 with one round remaining in Abu Dhabi.

Alex Dunne has taken the lead of the Formula 2 drivers championship after winning the feature race at the Qatar Grand Prix, his second win of the season.

The Offaly driver now leads with 219 points, ahead of Nikola Tsolov on 213 and Rafael Camara on 207, with just one round remaining at Yas Marina in Abu Dhabi next weekend. Dunne went into Sunday's race 14 points off the lead, but collected 25 points for the victory to move to the top of the standings. He also picked up the extra point for the fastest lap.

Also read George Russell Takes Qatar Grand Prix Pole Ahead of Kimi Antonelli

Tsolov And Dunne Championship Standings

Tsolov had started the day on 205 points and now sits on 213, while Dunne moved on to 219. After 11 of the 32 laps, the race was delayed for half an hour so repair works could take place on a crash barrier at the Lusail International Circuit in Doha.

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Having profited from a Safety Car to time his mandatory stop early in the race, Dunne moved into the lead on the final lap and held on to take the win for Rodin Motorsport. Dunne started the grid in position three and got off to an excellent start, immediately slotting into second spot as Italian driver Gabrielle Mini took an early lead.

John Bennett and newcomer Freddie Slater battled it out for the lead over the closing laps, but they still had to make their mandatory stops. Once they eventually did, with one lap to go, Dunne went clear in front and took the win ahead of Noel Leon from Mexico. Critically, Dunne's big rival Tsolov had to settle for sixth. Speaking after the race, Dunne said: The perfect Feature Race.

I got a little bit lucky with the Safety Car, but sometimes you do need a little bit of luck for these scenarios. To be honest, the team did a fantastic job, the car was amazing. Once the alternative strategy runners boxed and I had clean air, the car really came alive. Dunne's chances of winning the title had taken a fortunate twist ahead of the season-ending double-header in Qatar and Abu Dhabi.

Camara Exit Boosts Dunne Title Hopes

What appeared to be a three-driver race was reduced to two with confirmation that championship leader Rafael Camara was ending his season in the Formula 1 ranks. At the time, Camara was leading the title race on 207 points, ahead of Tsolov on 200, with Dunne third on 189 points. It meant Dunne, who turned 21 earlier this month, only needed to surpass Tsolov to claim the overall prize.

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In his debut F2 season last year, Dunne was leading the title race going into the seventh of the 14 rounds, before finishing fifth overall. After returning for a second season with Rodin Motorsport, also part of the Alpine F1 Team academy, he endured a rough start to the 2026 season, crashing out of the first two feature races in Melbourne and Miami.

Since then, he raced himself back into contention, before his first feature race win of the season came in round 12 in Baku in September. There is the potential for each driver to win a maximum of 39 points in the last round, with 25 points for the feature race victory, 10 for the sprint race victory, two bonus points for the feature race pole position, and another one bonus point for the fastest lap.

Dunne Pursues Formula One Future

For Dunne, the ultimate target remains a seat in F1. If he does manage to win the drivers title outright, that would prevent him from returning to the Formula 2 championship in 2027. A top-three finish this season would also secure the super licence points Dunne needs to race in Formula 1.

However, with all 22 F1 seats for 2027 sealed already, Dunne's chance will have to wait until the 2028 season, if it does come.