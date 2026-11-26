Director Alexander Murphy discusses his Cannes-recognized documentary Tin Castle, exploring the lives of the O'Reilly family and the deep stigma surrounding the Traveller community in Ireland.

Film-maker Alexander Murphy is offering an intimate and unvarnished look into the lives of the Irish Traveller community with his documentary " Tin Castle." Murphy, who grew up in Paris but spent significant portions of his youth in Ireland, developed a deep curiosity about the Traveller population early in life. His new film serves as a warm, personal portrait of one specific household, challenging the widespread stigma and fear that often surround this marginalized group.

Tin Castle O'Reilly Family Portrait

Murphy focused his lens on a twelve-person household led by Pat O'Reilly, who lives with his wife Lisa and their ten children in a mobile home in rural County Tipperary. The family faces constant hardships, including threats of eviction, generator failures, and harsh weather conditions, which isolates them from the wider society. Despite these challenges, the film captures their daily joys, such as horse rides and enjoying simple pleasures like ice-cream cones in the grassy fields.

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Murphy Documentary Filming Approach

The production of "Tin Castle" was a painstaking, old-school process that spanned from the summer of 2020 to the spring of 2026. Murphy used a small camera and initially worked alone, a strategy that allowed the O'Reilly family to view him as a non-threatening figure rather than a serious media threat. He notes that his half-French heritage and strange accent made him an exotic, outsider figure, which inadvertently helped him gain access to a community that is often deeply suspicious of outsiders.

Cannes Critics Week Reception Success

The documentary premiered to critical acclaim at the Cannes Critics' Week, a rare slot for a documentary entry in that specific competition. French cultural site aVoir-aLire praised the film, stating it had been a long time since they witnessed a documentary with such power, where every scene and musical tremor breathes beauty. Following its general release in France last month, the film has attracted 34,000 admissions, a remarkably high number for a documentary in that market.

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Irish Traveller Community Stigma Analysis

Murphy highlights a stark contradiction in Irish society, where the reputation for warmth and kindness does not extend to the Traveller community. He explains that prejudice against Travellers is normalized in Ireland to a degree that shocks international audiences. He notes that it is almost the only community toward which racism is still socially acceptable in Ireland, a disconnect that he found strange given his own background and the community's Irish roots.

Cinema History Traveller Representation

Travellers have historically occupied an uneasy space in cinema, often depicted through lenses of poverty, exclusion, or as romanticized, swashbuckling outsiders in films like "Into the West." Murphy's work follows in the footsteps of other notable documentaries, such as "The Flats" by Alessandra Celesia, which uses outsider status to reveal the realities of estate residents. Earlier works like Paul Rotha's 1951 "No Resting Place" and Perry Ogden's 2005 "Pavee Lackeen" also attempted to shift the narrative away from stereotypes toward intimate, humanizing observations of family life.