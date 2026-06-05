Alexander Zverev Reaches French Open Final After Defeating Jakub Mensik

Alexander Zverev has moved to within one match of a long-awaited first grand slam title after defeating Jakub Mensik, the Czech 26th seed, 7-5, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 to reach the final of the French Open. Zverev will face the 10th seed Flavio Cobolli in the Italian's first grand slam final after Matteo Arnaldi was forced to withdraw from their match due to a virus.

Alexander Zverev moved to within one match of a long-awaited first grand slam title as he defeated Jakub Mensik , the Czech 26th seed, 7-5, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 to reach the final of the French Open .

Zverev, the second seed and world No 3, will contest his fourth grand slam final on Sunday. He will face the 10th seed Flavio Cobolli in the Italian's first grand slam final after Matteo Arnaldi was forced to withdraw from their match due to a virus, a development that was announced just 25 minutes before the semi-final was due to begin.

The match was an unusual one, with Arnaldi and Cobolli holding a joint press conference with the two players sitting far apart on the interview podium. Arnaldi explained that he vomited on multiple occasions on Thursday night and was feeling dizzy and unwell. Cobolli offered his friend words of encouragement before revealing he had nearly cried when Arnaldi approached him to explain he would not be able to compete.

Zverev has won at all other levels, including Masters 1000 titles, the ATP Finals and an Olympic gold medal, but in the most important moments of the majors has often been punished for his lack of courage. The surprise upsets at Roland Garros showed clearly that there is no such thing as an easy draw, but Zverev had the most merciful draw he could have hoped for. Mensik was the highest-ranked opponent the 29-year-old had faced.

Alongside one of the most destructive serves in the game, the Czech has an impressively complete game; he is an excellent mover with great feel, net play and a sweet two-handed backhand. Mensik's physicality and toughness have been issues in his young career and his weaker forehand has often been his one glaring technical weakness in this forehand-dominated sport.

Zverev carried himself as he has done throughout the tournament, finding big first serves on big points, attacking with his forehand far more readily than in previous years and breaking opponents down with his intensity on each point. Although Mensik has been impressive throughout the tournament, his straight-sets quarter-final win over João Fonseca being a statement victory against a fellow youngster, he has not been efficient.

He navigated two tight five-set matches en route to the semi-final and the Czech collapsed on the court in suffocating heat after his second-round win over Mariano Navone, where he was taken to the locker room in a wheelchair. His physical recovery after that episode showed he is making necessary physical improvements, but his efforts clearly caught up with him here.

Mensik focused all of his remaining energy into a brief third-set fightback, but after losing his serve at the beginning of the fourth set he did not have much more to give. Zverev will now face Cobolli in the final, a match that promises to be an exciting one. The 24-year-old Italian has been in impressive form throughout the tournament, and his first grand slam final appearance is a testament to his hard work and dedication.

Zverev has been in top form throughout the tournament, and he will be looking to take advantage of any mistakes Cobolli may make. The match promises to be a closely contested one, with both players having the skills and determination to win. The crowd will be on the edge of their seats as they watch the two players battle it out for the title.

It will be a match to remember, and one that will be talked about for years to come. Zverev has been in top form throughout the tournament, and he will be looking to take advantage of any mistakes Cobolli may make. The match promises to be a closely contested one, with both players having the skills and determination to win.

The crowd will be on the edge of their seats as they watch the two players battle it out for the title. It will be a match to remember, and one that will be talked about for years to come. Zverev will now face Cobolli in the final, a match that promises to be an exciting one.

The 24-year-old Italian has been in impressive form throughout the tournament, and his first grand slam final appearance is a testament to his hard work and dedication. Zverev has been in top form throughout the tournament, and he will be looking to take advantage of any mistakes Cobolli may make. The match promises to be a closely contested one, with both players having the skills and determination to win.

The crowd will be on the edge of their seats as they watch the two players battle it out for the title. It will be a match to remember, and one that will be talked about for years to come





IrishTimesSport / 🏆 2. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Alexander Zverev French Open Jakub Mensik Flavio Cobolli Matteo Arnaldi

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

'I'm stuck now trying to speak French with a Donegal accent'Amber Barrett on her reputation as Ireland’s super sub and life with Strasbourg.

Read more »

Mirra Andreeva reaches first Grand Slam final at French OpenRussian teenager Mirra Andreeva, 19, defeats Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk 6-1, 6-3 to reach her first Grand Slam final at the French Open, overcoming emotional ups and downs and political tensions.

Read more »

Chwalinska topples Shnaider to book French Open final date with Andreeva24-year-old Polish player become the first qualifier in the professional era to reach the French Open final

Read more »

Alexander Zverev on verge of first Grand Slam title after reaching French Open finalThe German will face either 10th seed Flavio Cobolli or Matteo Arnaldi on Sunday

Read more »