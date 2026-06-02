Alexander Zverev returns to the semi-finals of the French Open, defeating Rafael Jódar in the quarter-finals. Zverev's victory has left many players struggling to take advantage of the opportunity to beat him. The door is open for Zverev, but many players have already worn themselves out in multiple five-set matches.

German Alexander Zverev takes another step towards winning at Roland Garros as he returns to the semi-finals of the French Open . Zverev offered his opponent minimal breathing room for the rest of the match, serving extremely well and striking his forehand freely.

The past 10 days in Paris have been unlike any in the recent history of men's tennis, with so many of the top players suffering early upsets. The door is clearly wide open for Zverev, and beyond him, the world No 6 Félix Auger-Aliassime is the only remaining top-10 player.

However, many players have already worn themselves out in multiple five-set matches as they have battled to get through. A Grand Slam title would be quite a logical progression for Zverev's career, and he has advanced to the final on three occasions.

However, his performances in some of those finals exposed his lack of courage and toughness in the most important moments against the best players in the world. Zverev has been accused of domestic violence by two of his former partners, which he has repeatedly denied





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Alexander Zverev Roland Garros French Open Rafael Jódar Félix Auger-Aliassime

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