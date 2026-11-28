Alexei narrowly defeats Mydaddypaddy to win the Grade One Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Newcastle, setting up potential clashes at Kempton and Cheltenham.

Alexei secured a thrilling victory in the Grade One Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Newcastle by the narrowest of margins, holding off a late charge from Mydaddypaddy. The race concluded with a dramatic photo finish where the judge confirmed Alexei as the winner by a single nose. This decisive moment occurred on November 28, 2026, marking a significant achievement for the Joe Tizzard -trained horse and jockey Jonjo O'Neill Jnr.

Alexei Claims Narrow Victory at Newcastle

Jonjo O'Neill Jnr, riding for trainer Joe Tizzard, guided Alexei to victory in a contest defined by intense competition and exceptional stamina. The even-money favourite faced stiff resistance from Mydaddypaddy, trained by Dan Skelton, who produced a powerful finish from the rear of the field. Although Minella Study, trained by Adam Nicol, also made a strong move, Alexei and Minella Study jumped the final hurdle almost simultaneously before Alexei began to assert his dominance. Mydaddypaddy closed the gap to within half a stride of the winner but ultimately fell just short of the line.

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Tizzard Praises Alexei After Tight Finish

Joe Tizzard expressed relief and pride after his horse won a Grade One event, describing the performance as super despite the tight nature of the finish. He admitted that he believed Alexei had held on but acknowledged that the horse might have been unlucky had he been beaten. Tizzard noted that Jonjo O'Neill Jnr suggested the horse could have performed better with more race fitness, as Alexei won his section of the run after the last hurdle and may have been idling slightly. The trainer emphasized that despite these minor issues, holding on to win was the most important outcome. Alexei, who finished fourth in the Champion Hurdle at the 2025 Cheltenham Festival, has now added a Grade One title to his record, with Paddy Power listing him as a 12-1 shot for the upcoming Champion Hurdle.

Mydaddypaddy Faces Disappointment But Eyes Christmas Hurdle

Dan Skelton, trainer of the runner-up Mydaddypaddy, expressed admiration for the horse's effort despite the narrow defeat. Skelton acknowledged that Alexei jumped the final hurdle more effectively and won as a result. He noted that Mydaddypaddy had been beaten by a length approaching the finish line and nearly turned away from the challenge. Skelton highlighted that Mydaddypaddy was a five-year-old making his first run of the season, and he considered the performance to be very good. The trainer stated that they needed two more strides to overtake the winner. Mydaddypaddy remains the shortest-priced British-trained horse in the Champion Hurdle market at 7-1 with bet365. Skelton confirmed that the horse will target the Christmas Hurdle at Kempton Park on Boxing Day, hoping for a clear run to prepare for the rematch.

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Minella Study Shows Promise Under Adam Nicol

Adam Nicol celebrated the strong third-place finish of his stable star Minella Study, praising the horse's ability despite some minor jumping errors. Nicol suggested that Minella Study might have been underestimated, partly because his name appears above the stable door, but emphasized that the horse is only five years old and continues to improve. The trainer noted that the horse was beaten by only two lengths on his first run of the season and expressed great satisfaction with the performance. Nicol mentioned that Study Of Man, the sire of Minella Study, produces horses that keep getting better with age. He indicated that Minella Study might return to Cheltenham for Trials day, where the horse has won before, aiming to build momentum into the next season.

Future Plans And Season Outlook For Top Hurdle Runners

Joe Tizzard outlined a clear path for Alexei's remaining season, focusing on high-quality hurdles to maintain fitness and form. The trainer plans to enter Alexei in the Christmas Hurdle, followed by the Kingwell Hurdle at Wincanton, and finally the Champion Hurdle, provided the horse stays sound. Tizzard believes Alexei is capable of bettering his fourth-place finish from the previous year's Cheltenham Festival, citing his improved fitness and racing fitness. Dan Skelton shared similar intentions for Mydaddypaddy, targeting the same Christmas Hurdle as a key preparation race. Both trainers view the upcoming fixtures at Kempton and Wincanton as crucial steps in their respective campaigns. The competitive nature of the Fighting Fifth Hurdle suggests that the season's premier hurdle races will feature intense battles between these top-class performers.