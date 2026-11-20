Alice Leahy Trust founder describes terrifying experience on O'Connell Street, linking Dublin's rise in lawlessness to drug trade and failed social services. A call for urgent Garda presence and prison reform.

Founder of the Alice Leahy Trust, Alice Leahy, has issued a stark warning regarding the safety of Dublin city centre following a frightening encounter on O'Connell Street. The nearly eighty-four-year-old charity worker, who has spent five decades supporting the homeless, stated she was "frozen in fear" after being lunged at by a man demanding to know if she had anything of value. This incident occurred in late October during the launch of Joe Duffy's book at Eason on Westmoreland Street, marking a shift in atmosphere that she described as a "parade of disrespect" and brazen social malevolence. Leahy noted that the menaces she witnessed were directed at citizens who are unable to defend themselves, creating an environment of lawlessness that she has never experienced in fifty years of working with vulnerable populations.

The Incident on O'Connell Street

The distressing event unfolded as Leahy departed the pleasant book launch around 8:15 pm to return home. Upon crossing back onto O'Connell Bridge and stepping onto the main street, she was immediately struck by a change in mood characterized by aggressive behavior among groups of people. These individuals, consisting mainly of men with some women present, were gathered in small clusters, scanning crowds, shouting, and ignoring traffic lights while bumping into pedestrians. The atmosphere was particularly menacing as night had fallen, with groups racing across streets and footpaths with complete disregard for others. The tension culminated when a man with a Dublin accent lunged toward Leahy, nearly knocking her over and aggressively demanding, "Have you anything?" before fleeing the scene immediately. Although she was physically unharmed, the attack left her terrified and without anyone to offer support or assistance during the encounter.

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Root Causes of Urban Decay

Alice Leahy attributes the current state of the capital to a combination of severe drug issues and systemic failures in social services. She highlights that drugs, particularly crack cocaine, are destroying the city and have introduced a "frightening new edge" to Irish society. Leahy points out that drug trading is an open practice, with children as young as eight being targeted and groomed for dealing, not only in Dublin but across the country. She argues that these young children are being doomed to be treated as offenders rather than recognized as victims of trafficking. Furthermore, she criticizes middle-class professionals who consume cocaine, noting that their participation in the trade contributes to the bleakness and instability plaguing the urban environment.

History of Community Work

Leahy's perspective is informed by a lifelong commitment to social justice, beginning with her work as a midwife at the Rotunda Hospital in the north inner city. She frequently interacts with individuals like John, a man sleeping on the street whom she knows to be gentle despite his struggles with alcoholism. Her career also includes full-time work with the Simon Community, where she lived in condemned buildings alongside residents and engaged deeply with state institutions such as the Magdalene laundries, prisons, courts, Garda stations, and psychiatric hospitals. She recalls a Dublin that was less wealthy but possessed more energy, culture, and soul. Over the last fifty years, the Alice Leahy Trust has collaborated with legal experts, government officials, gardaí, and community workers to address crime, yet she feels that sufficient community services were never established following the closure of older psychiatric hospitals.

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Call for Garda Presence and Reform

The charity founder emphasizes that immediate action is required to prevent Dublin from becoming a "no-go area" for many people. She identifies the visibility of Garda Siochana officers as of enormous importance for public safety, citing the positive impact of their high presence during the European Political Community summit in Dublin. However, she also notes that the prison system is currently overcrowded to the point of bursting, with little hope for rehabilitation. Leahy expresses deep concern that the capital is becoming unsafe for mature citizens who feel threatened by individuals who seem acutely aware of their rights and entitlements while lacking any sense of responsibility toward their fellow citizens. Without intervention, she fears the city will continue its descent into a state where fear replaces dignity and community cohesion.

Future of Dublin Safety

The Alice Leahy Trust continues to operate in the heart of Dublin's Liberties, providing sleeping rough individuals with safe spaces, showers, clean warm clothes, and pathways to statutory social services or family reconnection. Despite the horrors Leahy witnessed on O'Connell Street, she maintains that her work with the homeless does not typically induce fear, as these individuals have endured appalling hardships including war and conflict. The current crisis, however, is distinct in its brazen aggression and the involvement of organized crime grooming children. Leahy urges for a comprehensive response that addresses both the immediate need for police presence and the long-term failures in mental health and social care infrastructure. The coming weeks and months will be critical in determining whether Dublin can reclaim its status as a safe and welcoming capital for all residents.