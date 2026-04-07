Alison Hammond Reveals Key to 11-Stone Weight Loss: Dietary Changes and Fitness

This article details Alison Hammond's journey towards significant weight loss, highlighting her lifestyle changes. She discusses eliminating certain foods, embracing exercise, and the positive impact on her health and confidence. The piece also touches on her experiences with pre-diabetes and her career evolution.

Alison Hammond has shared insights into her significant 11-stone weight loss journey, revealing a key dietary change that contributed to her slimmer physique. Over the past few years, the beloved television presenter has prioritized her fitness and overall well-being. She began working with a personal trainer five years ago and has embraced reformer Pilates, a workout favored by numerous celebrities including David Beckham and Harry Styles.

Hammond has previously discussed her commitment to reducing sugary treats. Now, in a conversation with Radio Times, she disclosed the specific food group she significantly reduced to achieve her weight loss goals. She explained that despite having a personal trainer for five years even when she was at her largest, her approach to food was initially somewhat immature, especially concerning toffees. Now, she limits herself to a couple of toffees a day. She also reflected on the importance of self-care as one gets older. The presenter also utilizes a speaker under her pillow for relaxing music and a sleep tracker to optimize her rest, reports the Mirror . This shift in lifestyle reflects a larger commitment to health and wellness, sparked in part by personal experiences. The television star has previously shared that her mother suffered from type 2 diabetes. This led to her feeling apprehensive when doctors informed her that she was pre-diabetic, a condition characterized by elevated blood sugar levels that have not yet crossed the threshold to be classified as diabetes. Speaking to Women's Health, she recalled her fear when she learned about her pre-diabetic state and acknowledged the need to adopt a more mature approach to her diet. She understood the crucial need to reduce sweets and fatty foods. Alison now permits herself some sugar, as advised by her trainer, while still adhering to a healthier lifestyle overall. She also acknowledged the positive impact of exercise on her well-being. She explained that missing even one or two training sessions can be noticeable. She added that the feeling of her body working properly has enabled her to make room for moderate amounts of sugar and she is pleased with her new body shape. Alison shared that she feels more confident in her new body and is able to wear things she was unable to wear before. In a conversation with Closer magazine, Hammond revealed that she maintains a fitness routine consisting of four sessions per week, which includes strength training, Pilates, and walks. She enthusiastically spoke about the benefits of reformer Pilates, highlighting how much better she feels after each session. Her love for good stretching helped her to alleviate the stiffness. Alison gained initial recognition as a contestant on Big Brother before transitioning into a role as a showbiz correspondent on This Morning. She has won the hearts of viewers with her lighthearted interviewing style with numerous A-list celebrities like Ryan Gosling and Hugh Jackman. She has appeared on a variety of shows, including I'm a Celebrity ...Get Me Out of Here!. In 2021, she joined the primary presenting team on This Morning. Two years later, she was announced as a co-host of The Great British Bake Off, alongside Noel Fielding





RSVPMagazine / 🏆 7. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Alison Hammond Weight Loss Diet Fitness Celebrity

Ireland Latest News, Ireland Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Kathryn Thomas Reveals 'Awful Wake-Up Call' About Sleep During Health TestsKathryn Thomas, the television and radio presenter, shares her experience of undergoing comprehensive health tests for a new RTÉ documentary. The tests revealed that while her overall health is good, her sleep quality and cortisol levels are concerning. She discusses her efforts to improve her sleep, acknowledging the challenges of motherhood and the impact of perimenopause.

Read more »

Spencer Matthews Reveals Wife Warning Due to Drinking HabitsReality TV star Spencer Matthews shared on a podcast that he was warned by an Alcoholics Anonymous member that his wife Vogue Williams would leave him and take their children if he continued his heavy drinking. He also discussed how his relationship with Williams and her pregnancy played a crucial role in his journey to sobriety and a healthier lifestyle.

Read more »

2026 Masters Tournament Preview: Key Information and ContendersEverything you need to know about the upcoming Masters Tournament at Augusta National, including key players, the weather forecast, and prize money.

Read more »

Ireland international key as Ipswich boost Premier League promotion hopesThe latest sports news from The42.ie in 60 seconds

Read more »

Alison Hammond Declines Strictly Come Dancing and Celebrity Traitors Hosting RolesAlison Hammond has turned down offers to host both Strictly Come Dancing and Celebrity Traitors due to her busy schedule. She confirmed she was considered for the roles but is unable to commit due to scheduling conflicts. This Morning star, who previously competed on Strictly in 2014, cited prior commitments for her decision.

Read more »

Calls for new Bank Holiday in Ireland as key dates suggestedParty leader Roderic O’Gorman said there is room in the calendar for another and touted Good Friday or the first weekend in July as possible options.

Read more »