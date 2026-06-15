All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Round 3 Draw Set to Determine Quarter-Final Matchups

The draw for Round 3 of the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship takes place this morning, determining the final matchups for the remaining eight counties vying for a place in the quarter-finals. Following a weekend of upsets, Cork, Louth, Galway, and Tyrone have already secured their quarter-final spots, leaving eight defeated counties to battle it out in Round 3. The draw will be held after the 8.30am news on RTE Radio 1's Morning Ireland and will prioritize avoiding repeat provincial final pairings and, where possible, repeat encounters from Round 1. Teams like Kerry, Donegal, and Armagh, among the top favorites for the Sam Maguire Cup, await their fate in a highly anticipated draw that could shape the remainder of the Championship.

The draw for Round 3 of the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship takes place this morning as eight counties discover their opponents for this coming weekend.

It is scheduled to start after the 8.30 news on RTE Radio 1's Morning Ireland. Round 3 represents a critical stage in the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship, where the eight counties that have suffered defeats during the summer campaign will compete for the remaining four spots in the quarter-finals. This follows a weekend packed with dramatic results and unexpected outcomes across the country.

Cork secured their passage to the last eight with a victory over Donegal, while Louth proved too strong for Armagh. Galway also advanced with a win over Westmeath, and Tyrone successfully navigated past Mayo to join the quarter-final lineup. These four victories mean that Cork, Louth, Galway, and Tyrone can now enjoy a free weekend ahead of the quarter-finals, their immediate focus shifting to analyzing potential opponents from the upcoming draw.

The teams entering the draw are the eight counties eliminated in earlier rounds, and they include some of the biggest names in Gaelic football. Defending champions Kerry, despite their recent loss to Cork, remain one of the top favorites to reclaim the Sam Maguire Cup and will be eagerly awaiting their Round 3 assignment. Donegal, also among the pre-tournament frontrunners, will look to bounce back after their defeat to Cork.

Armagh, another team with strong Sam Maguire aspirations, suffered an unexpected loss to Louth and now faces the pressure of a do-or-die match. Other notable counties in the hat include Mayo, who were upset by Tyrone, and Westmeath, who put up a brave fight against Galway before their elimination. The presence of these traditional powerhouses adds an extra layer of intrigue and excitement to the draw, as every potential pairing promises high stakes and fierce competition.

The draw itself will be conducted with certain constraints to ensure fairness and variety in the matchups. The primary condition is the avoidance of repeat provincial final pairings, meaning teams that already faced each other in their provincial championship finals earlier this summer will be kept apart for Round 3.

Additionally, where possible, the draw will seek to prevent repeat encounters from Round 1, although this may not be feasible in all cases due to the limited number of remaining teams. These conditions are designed to provide fresh matchups and maintain the diversity of the competition as it progresses. The draw will be broadcast live following the 8.30am news bulletin on RTE Radio 1's Morning Ireland, and it is expected to generate significant interest among fans nationwide.

Many will be watching closely to see which teams are pitted against each other and which paths to the quarter-finals emerge, with the outcomes potentially having a major impact on the eventual championship winner. This morning's event marks another pivotal moment in what has already been an unpredictable and thrilling All-Ireland Senior Football Championship





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All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Gaelic Football Round 3 Draw Sam Maguire Cup Quarter-Finals Kerry Donegal Armagh Cork Louth Galway Tyrone RTE Radio 1 Morning Ireland Championship

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