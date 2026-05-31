All-Ireland SFC Round 1: Mayo's Late Surge Secures Victory Over Monaghan

Mayo came from behind to secure a thrilling victory over Monaghan in the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Round 1. The game saw a dramatic late comeback, controversial moments, and impressive debuts from both sides.

The All-Ireland Senior Football Championship (SFC) Round 1 clash between Monaghan and Mayo in Clones saw a dramatic turn of events. Mayo , leading by 12 points midway through the second half, saw their advantage dwindle to a single point as Monaghan mounted a late comeback.

The game's turning point came in the 42nd minute when a Bobby McCaul effort was waved wide, but replays suggested it might have been a point. Post-game, Conor McManus expressed his belief that the point should have been awarded, stating, 'If that is the case, it shouldn't happen with two umpires there. It should not happen.

' The game also saw McCaul suffer a serious knee injury, which was later confirmed to be on the same leg he injured last April. Meanwhile, Aidan O'Shea made his 100th championship appearance, while three players-Jack Livingstone, Diarmuid Duffy, and Darragh Beirne-made their championship debuts. Mayo's Kobe McDonald scored 1-4 in the first half and sealed the game with a catch in the final seconds. Despite a slow start, the game ended up being a thriller.

Mayo manager Andy Moran attributed the victory to his team's determination, saying, 'Sometimes you have to just admit you need to get a victory... I'm very grateful to the boys for digging in and getting it done.





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All-Ireland SFC Monaghan Mayo Football Championship Late Surge Controversy Debuts

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