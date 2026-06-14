All-Ireland SFC Round Three Draw Set After Weekend of Major Shocks

The All-Ireland Senior Football Championship enters a decisive phase following a weekend filled with upsets. Louth and Galway joined Cork and Tyrone as Round 2B winners, defeating provincial champions Armagh and Westmeath respectively. These four teams will now be drawn against the four losers from Round 2A in the final qualifying round for the quarter-finals.

A dramatic and unforgettable weekend unfolded in the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship, delivering a series of stunning upsets that reshaped the landscape of the competition.

The final two unbeaten teams in the 2026 championship bracket were toppled, with both provincial champions falling in their respective matches. In Ulster, Armagh, the reigning provincial champions, suffered a shocking defeat at the hands of Louth. The match concluded in heart-stopping fashion as Sam Mulroy's last-gasp effort somehow squirmed through the grasp of Armagh goalkeeper Ethan Rafferty and into the net, sealing a monumental victory for the Wee County.

Meanwhile, in Leinster, Westmeath's unbeaten run was ended by a fancied Galway side, who advanced to the quarter-finals with a performance that underscored their potential. These results, coupled with Cork's impressive victory over Donegal in Ballybofey on Saturday and Tyrone's progression, complete the quartet of Round 2B winners who will now advance to the final qualifying stage.

The third round draw will see these four victors-Louth, Galway, Cork, and Tyrone-paired against the four teams that lost in Round 2A. Those defeated sides, including the former provincial champions Armagh and Westmeath along with Donegal and others, will have a second chance to secure a place in the last eight. The pairings for this crucial round will be determined by a live draw broadcast on RTÉ Radio 1 as part of the Morning Ireland programme, scheduled to take place after the news at 8:30 am on Monday.

The event will also feature the draw for the Tailteann Cup semi-finals, ensuring a double dose of championship excitement for fans. The winners of the All-Ireland SFC round three matches will earn the final four slots in the quarter-finals, setting the stage for the business end of the tournament. Both the All-Ireland SFC round three games and the Tailteann Cup semi-finals are slated for the weekend of June 20 and 21.

Specific details regarding venues, kick-off times, and exact dates will be confirmed later on Monday by the Central Competitions Control Committee. This upcoming round represents the last hurdle for several teams still dreaming of All-Ireland glory, while others will be determined to salvage their championship campaigns after earlier disappointments.

The narrative of underdogs triumphing and favorites falling has already defined much of this year's championship, and with the draw now looming, anticipation is building for what promises to be another captivating weekend of Gaelic football





IrishMirror / 🏆 4. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Gaelic Football All-Ireland Championship Round Three Draw Louth Galway Cork Tyrone Armagh Westmeath Donegal Upsets Rafferty Mulroy Tailteann Cup

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

5 key talking points ahead of the weekend's All-Ireland SFC actionFour knockout fixtures and four games with an attractive bye week up for grabs are on the agenda.

Read more »

GAA Round-Up: All-Ireland SFC and Tailteann Cup quarter-final actionLive coverage of All-Ireland SFC Round 2A and 2B featuring eight teams in action, alongside Tailteann Cup quarter-finals, minor hurling semi-finals and women's All-Ireland SFC. Updates from matches including Monaghan v Roscommon, Kildare v Kerry, Derry v Meath, Galway v Tyrone, Dublin v Donegal, Waterford v Cork, and the Tailteann Cup quarter-finals where Down beat Wexford and Antrim lead Wicklow.

Read more »

Monaghan book All-Ireland SFC Round 3 spot with nine-point win over RoscommonMonaghan secured a place in Round 3 of the All-Ireland SFC after a strong second-half performance helped them to a nine-point victory over Roscommon. Despite a poor first half with the wind, they improved dramatically after the restart and kept a clean sheet.

Read more »

Here's the All-Ireland SFC state of play for round 3 drawTwelve counties remain in the hunt for Sam Maguire.

Read more »