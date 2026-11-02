All Souls Silent Walk Honors Disappeared in Northern Ireland Remains

Families of the Disappeared gather at Stormont for the 20th annual Silent Walk. Five individuals remain missing despite ongoing ICLVR searches for recovery and Christian burial.

Families of the Disappeared will gather at Stormont for the 20th annual All Souls Silent Walk. This solemn event honors four men and a woman secretly murdered by paramilitaries in Northern Ireland. Their remains have never been found despite decades of searching.

Annual Walk Remembering Five Missing Victims

Joe Lynskey, Columba McVeigh, Robert Nairac, Seamus Maguire, and Lisa Dorrian are the individuals being remembered. The walk takes place on Monday at the Parliament Buildings in Belfast. Families will proceed from Carson's Statue to the steps of the building.

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Participants will lay a black wreath decorated with five white lilies. Each lily represents one of those who have yet to be found. The event is organized by the Wave Trauma Centre. This group has supported the families since 1995.

Ongoing Searches And Historical Context

Some 17 people were designated as disappeared in total. Thirteen of these individuals have been found and returned to their families. The Independent Commission for the Location of Victims' Remains handles most of these cases. The commission can only take cases from before April 10, 1998.

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The search for Seamus Maguire continues at Derryclone near Lurgan. This location is the focus of current efforts to locate his remains. Maguire was a priest who disappeared in 1980. His case remains a priority for investigators and his family.

Extended Efforts For Lisa Dorrian

Lisa Dorrian's disappearance occurred in 2005. This date is outside the remit of the Independent Commission for the Location of Victims' Remains. Despite this, Wave includes her as one of the Disappeared. Her family is also participating in the memorial walk.

Columba McVeigh was 19 when he was murdered by the IRA. This event happened 50 years ago at Bragan Bog in County Monaghan. A search for him just over a year ago ended without success. His sister Dympna is traveling from England to join the walk.

Families Demand Justice And Closure

Dympna McVeigh expressed her gratitude for the support received over many years. She stated that she will not rest until all of the Disappeared are found. She urged people with information to do what is right. The goal is to bring an end to the suffering of the families.

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Sandra Peake, chief executive of Wave, noted that the torment of the families continues. Every passing year takes its toll as everyone grows older. The resolve of the families to see the remains returned for Christian burial remains undiminished.

The Independent Commission for the Location of Victims' Remains has worked for years. Its process has brought hope through successful searches. However, five white lilies remain in the wreath. Rosalie Flanagan and Eamonn Henry are expected to attend the event.

Anyone with information on any of the Disappeared cases is asked to act. The public should contact the Independent Commission for the Location of Victims' Remains. They can also reach out to the Police Service of Northern Ireland. This assistance is crucial for finding the missing individuals.